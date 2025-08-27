Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent years, the modular and prefabricated construction market size has experienced significant growth. The market value is set to escalate from $137.67 billion in 2024 to $147.32 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include global urbanization, an increase in demand for cost-effective housing, a heightened focus on reducing construction timelines, a shortage of labor in traditional construction, and increased investment in health care and educational infrastructure.

The size of the modular and prefabricated construction market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with its worth anticipated to reach $191.06 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expected growth is largely attributed to the rising attention towards eco-friendly building techniques, the surge in governmental support and policy advancements, the increased preference for smart cities and intelligent infrastructure, and enhanced need for disaster response and emergency accommodation. Significant developments anticipated in the forecast period encompass advancements in building information modelling (BIM), employment of robotics and automation in fabrication, integration of technology in intelligent modular units, progress in hybrid modular systems, and advances in eco-friendly construction materials.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market?

The upward trend in the need for reasonably priced housing is anticipated to spur the expansion of the modular and prefabricated construction market. Affordable housing comprises of housing units accessible and moderately priced for individuals or families on a lower to mid-level income. The appeal for such affordable housing is heightening due to urbanisation, with larger city populations creating an urgent need for cost-effective, high-density housing. Modular and prefabricated construction can contribute significantly to affordable housing by offering quicker, cost-efficient building formats, making it perfectly suited to tackle housing deficits in urban and economically challenged areas. This form of construction cuts down on building time and labour costs by employing off-site manufacturing followed by assembly on-site, enhancing accessibility and scalability. In evidence of this, as per the UK's Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government, in November 2024 a total of 56,971 new affordable homes were built and completed in 2023–24, showing a 0.2% growth in the total housing stock of 25.40 million homes in England by March 2023. Consequentially, the surging need for affordable housing is pushing the advancement of the modular and prefabricated construction market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market?

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market?

Key players in the modular and prefabricated construction market are emphasising the creation of innovative methods, including eco-friendly and cost-efficient modular building practices, to cater to the increasing demand, minimise environmental effects, and expedite project schedules. These sustainable and cost-efficient modular building techniques are environmentally friendly, cost-saving, and accelerate construction time while minimising waste. Take, for example, Module-T Prefabrik, a Turkish-based modular production firm which, in November 2024, unveiled a wide array of sustainable and cost-efficient modular construction services in the U.S. Their product range includes office containers, sanitary containers, locker containers, dormitory containers, and modular office buildings, with a specific emphasis on worker accommodation facilities for both permanent and temporary requirements. These prefabricated buildings are produced off-site and rapidly constructed at the location, facilitating swift project finalisation, lower environmental effects, and less disruption to nearby localities, thereby meeting the escalating demand for efficient, versatile, and environmentally friendly construction in multiple sectors.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market Growth

The modular and prefabricated construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent, Relocatable

2) By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Other Materials

3) By Application: Single Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Offices, Hospitality, Retail, Healthcare, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Residential, Non-Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent: Concrete Modular Structures, Steel Frame Structures, Hybrid Modular Buildings, Custom-Built Modular Units, Institutional Buildings

2) By Relocatable: Portable Cabins, Temporary Classrooms, Mobile Offices, Construction Site Units, Disaster Relief Housing, Event-Based Temporary Structures, Rental Modular Units

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Modular And Prefabricated Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America claimed the top spot in the modular and prefabricated construction market. Looking forward, it also indicates potential growth. The report takes into account regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

