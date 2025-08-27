Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market Through 2025?

The mobile hydraulic equipment market size has seen significant growth in the past few years. There is an expected increase from $17.62 billion in 2024 to about $18.72 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during this historical period include the increased use of tractors and harvesters, an expanding construction sector, a burgeoning mining industry, increased factory equipment and logistics machinery, a rise in forestry machinery, and various government infrastructure projects.

Expectations are high for the mobile hydraulic equipment market to experience significant expansion in the ensuing years. The market is predicted to reach $23.57 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This anticipated expansion for the forecasted period is attributed to various factors such as smart city infrastructure projects, growing demand for energy-efficient equipment, a rise in renewable energy installations, increased automation in the agricultural and mining sectors, rising demand from developing nations, and boost in funding for disaster response equipment. Foreseen trends within this period encompass electro-hydraulic integration, digital hydraulic systems, remote telematics and fleet monitoring, use of AI-based predictive maintenance tools, and advances in noise and vibration reduction technologies.

Download a free sample of the mobile hydraulic equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25427&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market?

The surge in agricultural mechanization is anticipated to boost the mobile hydraulic equipment market's expansion. Agricultural mechanization entails the usage of machines and equipment for agricultural activities like plowing, planting, harvesting, and irrigation, thus lessening dependency on human labor and enhancing agricultural productivity. Agricultural mechanization is predominantly promoted by labor scarcity due to migration from rural to urban areas, compelling farmers to turn to machinery for prompt and effective farming. The application of mobile hydraulic equipment is bolstered by agricultural mechanization, as it requires machines such as tractors and harvesters to effectively perform tasks like lifting, steering, and power transfer. For example, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), a United States trade association, reported in May 2024 that sales of tractors with over 100 horsepower kept growing in the U.S., with a 7.2% year-over-year rise in April 2024, following a 3.2% increase witnessed in March 2024. As such, the burgeoning agricultural mechanization is propelling the growth of the mobile hydraulic equipment market.

Which Players Dominate The Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Komatsu Ltd.

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Doosan Infracore

• Liebherr Group

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market?

Prominent organizations in the mobile hydraulics equipment market are prioritizing innovative technologies like self-propelled inloaders to amplify lifting productivity, foster operator safety, and incorporate automation in material handling techniques. These self-propelled inloaders are specialized haulage vehicles equipped with built-in hydraulic systems and lifting devices that enable self-sufficient loading, transportation, and unloading of heavy or oversized loads without the assistance of external handling equipment. For instance, in June 2025, Combilift, an Irish enterprise focused on specialized material-handling appliances, introduced the COMBi-SPI self-propelled inloader equipped with heavy-duty hydraulic cylinders capable of securely and dependably lifting up to 30 tons. This apparatus expedites the conveyance of bulky items like prefabricated concrete and wall panels, thereby accelerating onsite material management. Leveraging advanced hydraulic systems, the inloader ascertains precise load comprehension and robust operational safety in taxing construction scenarios.

Global Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The mobile hydraulic equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Hydraulic Excavators, Hydraulic Loaders, Hydraulic Dump Trucks, Hydraulic Lifts, Hydraulic Compactors

2) By Product: Valves, Transmission, Motors, Pumps, Other Products

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Distributors Or Wholesalers

4) By Application: Construction Vehicles, Agriculture Vehicles, Forestry Machinery, Other Application

5) By End User: Material Handling, Construction, Oil And Gas, Mining, Agriculture

Subsegments:

1) By Hydraulic Excavators: Crawler Excavators, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators

2) By Hydraulic Loaders: Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Wheel Loaders

3) By Hydraulic Dump Trucks: Articulated Dump Trucks, Rigid Dump Trucks

4) By Hydraulic Lifts: Scissor Lifts, Boom Lifts, Aerial Work Platforms

5) By Hydraulic Compactors: Plate Compactors, Rammer Compactors, Roller Compactors

View the full mobile hydraulic equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mobile-hydraulic-equipment-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leader in the mobile hydraulic equipment market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest expansion in the forthcoming period. The report on the global mobile hydraulic equipment market encapsulates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hydraulics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydraulics-global-market-report

Fluid Power Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fluid-power-equipment-global-market-report

Hydraulic Pumps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hydraulic-pumps-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.