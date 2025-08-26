Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market Set to Reach $2.09 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Rocket Electrical Power Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market Through 2025?

The rocket electrical power systems market size has seen substantial growth in recent years. An increase from $1.45 billion in 2024 to $1.56 billion in 2025 is predicted with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include increased government spending on space exploration, enhanced defense and surveillance operations, the creation of small launch devices, and the growth of international communication networks.

The market size of rocket electrical power systems is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, surging to $2.09 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the evolution of reusable launch systems, the rise of commercial space tourism, mounting private sector investment in space technology, and the increased demand for extensive space exploration missions. Notable trends predicted to emerge during this forecast period encompass advancements in high-density lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, the assimilation of solar array systems for prolonged missions, the creation of intelligent power management and distribution (PMAD) systems, the preference for radiation-resistant electrical components, and the diminutization of power electronics aiming for a more lightweight spacecraft design.

Download a free sample of the rocket electrical power systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25509&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market?

The upward trend in space exploration endeavors is projected to accelerate the growth of the rocket electrical power systems market. Space exploration endeavors encompass the quest for scientific breakthroughs, technology innovations, and commercial possibilities beyond our planet through missions, research, and in-space operations. The rise in these activities can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced Earth-observing and communication satellites, which facilitate global communication, environmental observation, and heightened security. Rocket electrical power systems play a critical role in enabling space exploration by supplying consistent power to crucial systems, including navigation, communication, and propulsion. They ensure mission reliability by functioning effectively under tough space conditions. For instance, France-based space consulting company, Novaspace, reported in September 2023 that the government expenditure on space exploration amounted to $27 billion in 2024, and is estimated to climb to nearly $31 billion by 2034. Therefore, rising space exploration activities are fueling the expansion of the rocket electrical power systems market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market?

Major players in the Rocket Electrical Power Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus Group

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Safran S.A.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Teledyne Technologies

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market In The Future?

A key strategy being pursued by leading companies in the rocket electric power systems market growth is the advancement of products such as power generation units. These units are essential in facilitating extended assignments and providing dependable performance in harsh space environments. Power generation units in rockets, which can be anything from solar panels, fuel cells, to thermoelectric generators, supply the electricity needed for onboard systems during space missions. For example, Rocket Lab USA Inc., an American aerospace and defense firm, introduced a new line of adjustable solar arrays for satellites, named Standardized Array (STARRAY), in April 2025. STARRAY series includes power generation units which deliver unique solar power solutions tailored to various missions, generating power outputs ranging approximately between 100 watts and more than 2,000 watts. This is made possible through the use of modular panel designs and Rocket Lab's high-efficiency, radiation-resistant quadruple junction solar cells. With an integrated manufacturing method, this new line furnishes quick, cost-efficient, and reliable solar arrays specifically designed for different satellite missions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market

The rocket electrical power systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Power Generation, Power Storage, Power Distribution, Power Management

2) By Application: Launch Vehicles, Satellites, Space Probes, Space Stations

3) By End-User: Commercial, Military, Government, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Power Generation: Solar Arrays, Fuel Cells, Thermoelectric Generators, Turbogenerators, Radioisotope Power Systems (RPS)

2) By Power Storage: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Cadmium Batteries, Nickel-Hydrogen Batteries, Supercapacitors, Solid-State Batteries

3) By Power Distribution: Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Electrical Bus Systems, Load Control Switches, Circuit Protection Devices, Power Harnesses And Cabling

4) By Power Management: Power Conditioning Units (PCUs), Voltage Regulators, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Energy Monitoring Systems, Redundant Power Controllers

View the full rocket electrical power systems market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-electrical-power-systems-global-market-report

Global Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market - Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Rocket Electrical Power Systems, North America was identified as the leading region in the previous year, with an indication towards its expected growth. The report covers various regions globally which encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa in addition to North America.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Rocket Electrical Power Systems Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Space Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/space-propulsion-systems-global-market-report

Propulsion Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/propulsion-systems-global-market-report

Rocket Propulsion Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rocket-propulsion-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.