Author Cheryl Platz launches book tour for The Game Development Strategy Guide at Seattle Indies SLICE on August 27

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, game developer, and creative director Cheryl Platz is honored to be launching the book tour for her new book, The Game Development Strategy Guide: Creating Modern Video Games That Thrive, with a microtalk intended to help indie game developers recalibrate their understanding of what drives today’s demanding video game fans based on industry scholarship, research, and data - all while gamers and game developers from around the world descend on Seattle for the annual Penny Arcade Expo.

Presented at the first Seattle Indies SLICE (Seattle Loves Indie Creators Expo) at McCaw Hall, Cheryl’s 10-minute microtalk “Modern Motivators of Play” will bring the first chapter of the Game Development Strategy Guide to life for attendees, and will provide additional context that did not fit in the book about the many theories that align with these 9 player motivators. It will also explore industry research that shows how commonly held assumptions about player priorities may no longer apply, and ends with actionable suggestions. Attendees will also have the chance to meet Cheryl and grab a free signed bookplate sticker sheet while supplies last.

The opportunity to kick off this book tour at SLICE has particular personal meaning for Cheryl: “As a longtime Seattle resident who recently returned to the area after my move to Los Angeles for my gaming career was cut short by layoffs, it feels wonderful to mark my homecoming by kicking off my book tour here in the Pacific Northwest. It’s an honor to contribute to this important community as we collectively rally to create space for indie game developers to rise from the ashes of the industry turmoil of the past few years.”

The book behind this tour, The Game Development Strategy Guide, recently received a coveted “Get It” recommendation from Kirkus Reviews, who raved about the book’s expansive but accessible tone: “Platz treats the history of gaming with reverence, mentioning deep cuts such as MadMaze alongside indie darlings like Unpacking; this makes the guide feel truly all-encompassing—as expansive as an open-world RPG—in a way that will resonate with industry insiders, newbie developers, and curious players alike. A wide-ranging introduction to how games are made, balancing insider rigor with accessibility.” The Game Development Strategy Guide is available for pre-order at all major digital booksellers or publisher Rosenfeld Media and will release on September 16, 2025. Chapter 1 is available for free from the Rosenfeld Media website.

Cheryl Platz is also the host of Enduring Play: A Game Development Podcast, which launched on August 19, 2025 as a free companion to The Game Development Strategy Guide. Episode 1 featured Gamescom keynote speaker Celia Hodent, PhD, and Episode 2 launched on August 26, 2025 featuring Carlos Figueiredo, Director of Player Trust and Safety for Mojang Studios (Minecraft).

The next stop on Cheryl’s book tour will be Tokyo, Japan on September 14, where Cheryl is a featured speaker at Design Matters Tokyo, giving another new talk entitled “Future Sight in Design” that provides two concrete case studies of how she has applied her opti-pessimism design framework cited both in her new book and her first book, “Design Beyond Devices: Creating Multimodal, Cross-Device Experiences.”

Future stops on the Game Development Strategy Guide tour are still in development with intended engagements over the next 12 months in Seattle, Philadelphia, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, and Tokyo, Japan. Cheryl welcomes inquiries from interested parties for virtual or physical engagements in these cities or others via her design education company, Ideaplatz LLC. Ideaplatz was founded in 2017 to support Cheryl’s international speaking and teaching about cutting-edge voice technology work following her groundbreaking roles at Amazon and Microsoft on Alexa and Cortana. She has spoken on 5 continents and in over 12 countries, and Ideaplatz remains operating today post-pandemic to support outreach around Cheryl’s books. Season 1 of Enduring Play continues to release weekly on Tuesdays through October 21, 2025, with a Season 2 scheduled for early 2026.

