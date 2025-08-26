WiseTech Global and ACFS Port Logistics partner to drive Container Transport Optimization (CTO) rollout

Digitizes and streamlines container transport processes for deep optimization and efficiency across operations

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)

CTO addresses one of the industry’s most persistent inefficiencies: the under-utilization and sub-optimal scheduling of movements from and to the container terminal and transport equipment” — Zubin Appoo, WiseTech Chief Executive Officer

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), leading developer of logistics execution software and supply chain technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ACFS Port Logistics the leading Australian container transport provider, to commence the rollout and commercialization of its Container Transport Optimization (CTO) solution across Australia.ACFS is the largest container logistics operator in Australia with blue chip clients including Kmart, Bunnings, Coles Group, Woolworths Group and Aldi. Under the partnership with WiseTech, ACFS will implement CTO to optimize container movements across its operations and infrastructure including drivers, trucks, trailers, loading gates, terminals and empty container parks.CTO applies advanced optimization algorithms against huge data sets to enable transport companies like ACFS, as well as their customers, importers and exporters, logistics providers, forwarders, and customs brokers to maximize container transport efficiency, increasing equipment utilization, reducing costs and environmental impact.“CTO addresses one of the industry’s most persistent inefficiencies: the under-utilization and sub-optimal scheduling of movements from and to the container terminal and transport equipment that supports container movements. Deeply optimizing this process at scale across the entire port community means higher equipment utilization, lower wear and tear on roads and equipment, improved reliability and predictability, lower costs to the supply chain participants and less carbon emissions overall. Because CTO is able to leverage customers on the CargoWise and INTTRA platforms, it allows a wider range of supply chain participants to collaborate on these optimizations in real time,” said Zubin Appoo, Chief Executive Officer, WiseTech Global.“Partnering with ACFS allows us to showcase CTO’s impact at scale with one of Australia’s most significant operators. This rollout represents not just a technology implementation, but a shared vision of a more efficient, reliable and traceable landside logistics process as well as reducing significant environmental impacts, particularly on CO2 emissions,” he added.ACFS will partner with WiseTech to implement and commercialize the CTO platform to digitize and optimize key processes in container transport, including booking, dispatch, runsheet management, digital tracking and validation, and clearance workflows.Arthur Tzaneros, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ACFS Port Logistics said: “ACFS’ success in port container transport logistics is based on us being customer focused, reliable and cost effective – and our ongoing investment in digital transformation is key to our competitive advantage. By partnering with WiseTech, we expect to increase the value to our customers and drive substantial additional customer business and increase container volume through our existing assets. Using CTO, we will be able to better coordinate our container movements, increase equipment utilization, and improve reliability and predictability to our customers while improving costs and utilization, as optimized container volume increases. We’re excited about the value this brings both to ACFS, and our customers.”The WiseTech–ACFS partnership signals a major step and momentum in the global rollout of CTO. Starting with the Australian east coast, WiseTech plans to then expand CTO across Australia and then into international markets, striking more partnerships in the US and other high volume container markets.About WiseTech GlobalWiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500 of the world’s logistics companies across 195 countries, including 45 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide .Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,800 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.

