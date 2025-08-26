Robotimize Unveils Comprehensive Rehabilitation Technology Showcase at AOCPRM 2025

Team Robotimize at #AOCPRM2025 (Penang) unveiling 8 integrated rehab systems across VivantePlexus™ + ACE™—scaling evidence-based recovery across APAC. Even Koh (center right), Group General Manager of Robotimize Group, presents VivantePlexus™ technologies to Dato’ Dr. Mohd Azman bin Yacob, Director, Medical Development Division, Ministry of Health Malaysia. VivantePlexus™ integrates seamlessly with clinical workflows, empowering therapists to personalize treatment and helping patients track measurable progress throughout rehabilitation. ACE™ connects labs to clinics—uniting researchers, engineers, and clinicians to translate breakthrough rehab tech into everyday practice. RevitaVivante™ ProMax FES Cycling spotlight: (Fourth from left) Even Koh and, to his right, Professor Ir Dr Nur Azah Hamzaid, pictured after the 2-hour symposium session.

Robotimize showcases 8 integrated rehab systems at AOCPRM 2025, uniting robotics and neurotech to scale evidence-based outcomes across Asia–Pacific.

Rehab tech must amplify human expertise, not replace it. At AOCPRM we showed how our interoperable ecosystem delivers measurable outcomes while preserving the therapist–patient bond.” — Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group.

PENANG, MALAYSIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group , a global leader in intelligent neurorehabilitation technology, marked a major milestone at the 9th Asia-Oceanian Conference of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (AOCPRM 2025) with a broad, integrated demonstration of eight advanced rehabilitation systems. Hosted by the Malaysian Association of Rehabilitation Physicians (MARP) under the auspices of the Asia-Oceanian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (AOSPRM), AOCPRM convened more than 1,000 rehabilitation professionals to confront rising demand for care as the region’s population ages and 1.3 billion people worldwide live with significant disabilities.Under the conference theme, “Future Proofing Rehabilitation: Building Solid Foundations, Embracing Change,”Robotimize showcased how end-to-end rehabilitation ecosystems can pair cutting-edge robotics and digital neurotechnologies with the human connection at the heart of care. The exhibit was among the conference’s most comprehensive displays of integrated rehabilitation robotics, aligning directly with AOCPRM’s mission to expand access and improve outcomes across diverse health systems."AOCPRM 2025 represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking platform our field needs. As we face unprecedented demographic challenges across Asia-Pacific, we must embrace technologies that amplify human connection rather than replace it," said Even Koh, Group General Manager for Robotimize Group.Addressing Asia–Pacific’s critical rehabilitation gapWith a quarter of the Asia–Pacific population projected to be over 60 by 2050, AOCPRM 2025 placed strong emphasis on practical innovation that adds life to years, not just years to life.“As Asia–Pacific navigates unprecedented demographic change, we must deploy technologies that amplify human expertise, not replace it,” said Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group. “AOCPRM is the right platform to show how intelligent, interoperable systems can elevate clinical practice while preserving the therapist–patient bond.”The three-day program featured 1 keynote, 8 plenaries, 28 thematic symposia, and 10 pre-conference workshops, with deep tracks in neurorehabilitation, robotics in care, and emerging technologies—an ideal environment for Robotimize’s ecosystem demonstration.A unified ecosystem: VivantePlexus™ and ACE™Robotimize presented solutions spanning the full continuum of care—from early intervention to long-term functional restoration—through two interoperable platforms:VivantePlexus™ Platform• GaitVivante™ ProMax — Advanced gait-training treadmill with adaptive speed control, real-time biomechanical feedback, and integrated safety harness for comprehensive lower-limb rehab.• ExoVivante™ FIT-HV Pro — Electric waist exoskeleton for lifting support and industrial rehabilitation, extending use cases beyond traditional clinics.• HandVivante™ MirrorHand — Precision hand rehabilitation system enabling natural movement mimicry for mirror therapy, bilateral training, and task-specific protocols.• RevitaVivante™ ProMax — Upper- and lower-limb FES-cycling for cardiovascular and neuromuscular rehabilitation.• RevitaVivante™ Peds LL — Pediatric-specific lower-limb FES-cycling tailored to younger patients.ACE™ (Alliance for Collaborative Excellence) Portfolio• UGO — Robotic exoskeleton for gait training with adaptive assistance and real-time gait analytics.• KidGO — Pediatric robotic exoskeleton engineered for age-appropriate rehabilitation.• WEART — Haptic sensor gloves enabling precise sensory-based therapies and tactile feedback training.The integrated showcase demonstrated synergy across devices, data, and workflows—supporting evidence-based practice while fitting seamlessly into existing clinical pathways and cultural contexts across the region.Clinical validation in the scientific programA highlight of Robotimize’s participation was the inclusion of RevitaVivante™ ProMax in Symposium 10: “Functional Electrical Stimulation Application for Strength Rehabilitation in Clinical Population,” chaired by Dr. Syahiskandar Sybil Shah (Hospital Queen Elizabeth, Kota Kinabalu).• Assoc Prof Ir Dr Nur Azah Hamzaid (Universiti Malaya; Executive Board Member, IFESS) presented “Functional Electrical Stimulation for Strength and Muscle Conditioning,” offering clinical context for FES in rehabilitation robotics.• Prof Dr Nazirah Hasnan (Pusat Perubatan Universiti Malaya; immediate past President, MARP) discussed “Virtual Reality FES-Cycling for Exercise Rehabilitation in Individuals with Spinal Cord Injury,”highlighting outcome gains from VR-integrated FES.The session reinforced the clinical relevance of Robotimize’s FES solutions and positioned the company’s technology within the broader scientific discourse on strength rehabilitation.“The future of rehabilitation rests on adaptive ecosystems that personalize to the individual while empowering clinicians,” said Kerry Guo, Founder & CEO, Robotimize Group. “That is exactly what we demonstrated at AOCPRM 2025.”Leadership recognition and regional impactConference leadership emphasized the importance of evidence-based, accessible technology integration. The program’s first-ever Mandarin Symposium reflected AOCPRM’s commitment to inclusivity—values that align with Robotimize’s approach to culturally sensitive solution design.“AOCPRM 2025 brought diverse rehabilitation voices under one roof,” said Dr. Chung Tze Yang, Organizing Chair and Consultant Rehabilitation Physician, University of Malaya. “Robotimize’s comprehensive showcase demonstrated how innovation can advance outcomes while maintaining the essential human connection in care.”Robotimize’s participation supports the WHO Rehabilitation 2030 initiative by demonstrating scalable, integrated solutions that address the region’s massive unmet rehabilitation needs and vary by health-system maturity.Professor Denny Oetomo, Scientific Advisor to Robotimize and Professor at the University of Melbourne, added: “The scientific rigor on display at AOCPRM validates our commitment to evidence-based innovation. Our systems delivered measurable outcomes while supporting the clinical decision-making at the heart of effective rehabilitation.”About AOCPRM 2025The 9th Asia-Oceanian Conference of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine was held August 21–23, 2025 in Penang, Malaysia. Hosted by MARP under the auspices of AOSPRM, AOCPRM convened 1,000+ rehabilitation professionals for a comprehensive scientific and cultural program, including the conference’s first Mandarin Symposium.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia, specializing in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Its AI-enabled platforms support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and telerehabilitation settings. With hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a rapidly growing partner network, Robotimize is redefining recovery—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible.Learn more: www.robotimize.tech About AOSPRMThe Asia-Oceanian Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine (AOSPRM) is the region’s premier professional body for rehabilitation medicine, advancing practice, education, and research through conferences, continuing education, and collaborative initiatives.VivantePlexus™, GaitVivante™, ExoVivante™, HandVivante™, RevitaVivante™, and ACE™ are trademarks of Robotimize Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.