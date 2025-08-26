Florida’s Johnnie Reid, 62, Breaks National Senior Games Record in 100 Meters

Johnnie Reid "The Fastest Woman in The World At Her Age" The Fastest Woman in The World Jonnie Reid breaking the world record with a 13.6 in the 100 m

For me, the track has always been more than a race,” Reid said. “It’s my proving ground for resilience, growth, and the timeless pursuit of excellence.” — Johnnie Reid

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida’s Johnnie Reid, 62, Breaks National Senior Games Record in 100 MetersFlorida ( Media Alert Press ) — At 62, Southwest Florida sprinter Johnnie Reid is proving that speed has no age limit. At the 2025 National Senior Games in Ames, Iowa, Reid stormed to a 13.6-second finish in the 100 meters, breaking the women’s 60–64 division record.The victory adds to Reid’s remarkable late-career resurgence.Once a standout at Clewiston High School, she rediscovered her competitive drive through the Florida Senior Games more than a decade ago.Since then, she has collected national titles and set American records, emerging as one of the country’s fastest masters athletes.“For me, the track has always been more than a race,” Reid said. “It’s my proving ground for resilience, growth, and the timeless pursuit of excellence.”Record-Breaking Career2023 USATF Masters Indoors (Louisville): American record in the 60m at 8.49 seconds.2024 Florida Senior Games: Gold in the 50m (7.19) and 100m (13.08) plus a state shot put record.2025 National Senior Games: New 100m record (13.6) and a reported 50m time of 7.23, awaiting confirmation.Reid views her success as proof that athletic excellence has no expiration date. “Sprint events prove speed, power, and longevity have no age limit,” she said. Her personal mantra — “I am the fastest woman in my age group” — has guided her training and fueled her results.Recognition and ReachHer accomplishments have been featured in Black News, Shine My Crown, Black Wealth Army, SWFL Chronicle, Media Alert Press, and Party Mode Live other outlets. Reid also connects directly with fans through Instagram: @nubiantf60 “I want to inspire through action and prove that age is not a barrier, but a stage to shine brighter,” Reid said. “The seniors I’ve met are amazing — they’ve become my heroes and ‘she-roes.’”Reid plans to continue competing in masters-level championships through 2026, with her eyes on more titles and potentially another American record.About Johnnie ReidJohnnie Reid is a masters sprinter based in Southwest Florida and a proud alumna of Clewiston High School. After returning to competition through the Florida Senior Games, she has become a nationally recognized record-holder, inspiring athletes of all ages with her speed, resilience, and commitment to lifelong fitness.MEDIA CONTACTMedia Alert Press – Rick Rhodes, Publisherinfo@mediaalertpress.com

