Tuesday, August 26, 2025

CANADA, August 25 - Note: All times local

Berlin, Germany

8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a welcoming ceremony at the Federal Chancellery of Germany.

Note for media:

8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Closed to media

8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working breakfast hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Closed to media

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Note for media:

Kiel, Germany

1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Kiel, Germany.

Closed to media

1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a defence manufacturing facility.

Note for media:

Riga, Latvia

6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Riga, Latvia.

Note for media:

6:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will be greeted by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, and will sign the Distinguished Guests Book.

Note for media:

6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media alongside the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

Note for media: