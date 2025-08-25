Tuesday, August 26, 2025
CANADA, August 25 - Note: All times local
Berlin, Germany
8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend a welcoming ceremony at the Federal Chancellery of Germany.
Note for media:
8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Closed to media
8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a working breakfast hosted by the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Closed to media
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a joint press conference with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Note for media:
Kiel, Germany
1:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Kiel, Germany.
Closed to media
1:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a defence manufacturing facility.
Note for media:
Riga, Latvia
6:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Riga, Latvia.
Note for media:
6:10 p.m. The Prime Minister will be greeted by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa, and will sign the Distinguished Guests Book.
Note for media:
6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.
Note for media:
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media alongside the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.
Note for media:
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.