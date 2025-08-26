Putt Across America swings into Boston starting September 13, 2025 at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

The revolutionary 18-hole mini golf adventure celebrates iconic American landmarks from tee to shining tee!

We look forward to welcoming Boston residents and tourists from around the globe to take a cross-country road trip, just steps from the Freedom Trail where this nation had its start.” — Junto Entertainment CEO Chris Goodwin

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junto Entertainment announces the next stop on the nationwide tour of Putt Across America, a thrilling pop-up mini golf experience inspired by the most iconic landmarks and landscapes of the United States. Fresh off its 2025 summer debut in our nation’s capital, Putt Across America swings into Boston this fall, taking over the historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace (4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109) in celebration of both the United States’ 250th anniversary and Faneuil Hall’s 200th anniversary. The all-ages attraction opens September 13, 2025. The first block of tickets is now on sale through January 4, 2026 and available at PuttAcrossAmerica.com/Boston.

Putt Across America is a revolutionary mini golf experience that journeys from tee to shining tee and an entertaining celebration of America’s 250th birthday. Guests of all ages will putt their way through 18 larger-than-life holes, traveling from New York to Seattle, Hollywood to Hawaii, and more, including plummeting over Niagara Falls, partying down Bourbon Street, and winning the jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. Putt Across America blends a playful design with state-themed trivia and fun facts as players drive through the course.

In its 2025 debut at The Wharf in Washington, D.C., Putt Across America was named “Best Things to Do” by The Washington Post, Mommy Poppins, and AXIOS. And DC News Now called it “A revolutionary experience.”

“Junto Entertainment is excited to swing into Boston's Faneuil Hall Marketplace for this year as the market celebrates its 200th anniversary,” shared Junto Entertainment CEO Chris Goodwin. “We are honored that Putt Across America was selected as the attraction to celebrate this historic milestone in the same year we commemorate America's 250th birthday. We look forward to welcoming Boston residents and tourists from around the globe to take a cross-country road trip, just steps from the Freedom Trail where this nation had its start.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Putt Across America to our iconic site,” stated Faneuil Hall Marketplace. “Putt Across America will add to the vibrancy and appeal of our experience, further bolstering Faneuil Hall Marketplace as a destination both for the Boston community and visitors from around the world. We are honored that Putt Across America has chosen our site to further its business presence and brand.”

Set against the backdrop of Boston's historic Freedom Trail, the interactive course at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, featured in The Boston Globe’s 2025 “Best of the Best” List, offers bonus enrichment, limited-edition merchandise, and various photo ops.

Putt Across America will take place at Faneuil Hall Marketplace (4 S Market St, Boston, MA 02109) located in the center of the South Market building. The attraction begins September 13, 2025, with the first block of tickets on sale through January 4, 2026. Tee times are available daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the course closing at 10 p.m. Ticket prices, excluding tax, start at $25 for adults and $22.50 for children. Groups of 4–9 golfers can enjoy discounted “Friends and Family” pricing at $21.50 per person, and a 20% military discount is available upon request. Special offers are also available for groups of 10+, children’s birthday parties for a group of 10 or more starting at $550, and private event rentals. Tickets can be purchased at PuttAcrossAmerica.com/Boston.

Junto Entertainment is a New York City-based interactive experience company. The company, which launched in 2023, creates original world-class immersive experiences and activities that tour through markets across the United States and collaborates with global entertainment partners to expand their brands. Junto led the record-breaking United States tour of of Pixar Putt in 2024. For more information, visit juntoent.com.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, founded in 1742 in downtown Boston, is the vibrant home to the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade (the largest and oldest food hall in the United States). It is a bustling hub of beloved eateries, shops, and push carts, as well as a key destination for lively street performances, historic tours, family-friendly events, and more. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is committed to its role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community – welcoming residents, workers, and visitors from around the world – and is partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for the iconic site.

