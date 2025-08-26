Procrastination Can Prevent Motorcycle Accident Victims From Getting the Compensation They Need to Recover, According to Attorney Paul Greenberg

Chicago, Illinois – As motorcycle-related injuries and fatalities remain a persistent concern across Illinois, Paul Greenberg, managing member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers and a Chicago motorcycle accident lawyer, is calling attention to the unique challenges riders face after accidents and the crucial importance of timely legal action.

According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, motorcycles continue to be overrepresented in traffic fatalities. In 2023, motorcyclists accounted for more than 14 percent of traffic deaths, despite making up less than 4 percent of registered vehicles statewide. The vulnerability of motorcyclists, combined with often complex crash circumstances, can leave victims with significant injuries and uncertain paths to recovery.

“Motorcyclists are at a much higher risk on the road, not only in terms of injury but also when navigating the aftermath of a crash,” Greenberg said. “Our motorcycle accident lawyers’ experience shows that delays in seeking legal counsel can undermine a victim’s ability to recover damages for medical bills, lost wages and pain and suffering.”

Greenberg notes that, unlike car accidents, motorcycle accidents involving serious injuries frequently involve disputed liability, as well as misconceptions about rider behavior and responsibility. “There are often implicit biases that work against motorcyclists,” he said. “Quickly preserving evidence and thoroughly documenting the scene can be the difference between a successful claim and a denied one.”

Under Illinois law, the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury claim is generally two years from the date of the accident. However, Greenberg cautions that critical evidence — including witness statements, surveillance footage and physical debris — can deteriorate or disappear long before that deadline arrives. “Insurance companies are often eager to settle fast and for less than what a case might truly be worth,” Greenberg said. “Victims who wait or attempt to handle claims on their own risk forfeiting compensation they may desperately need for ongoing care.”

Greenberg said that seeking experienced representation is essential for navigating the legal complexities of motorcycle crashes. He added that prompt action can also help victims access resources for medical treatment and support during recovery.

“As more riders take to the roads this summer, we urge anyone involved in a motorcycle accident to consult with qualified counsel as soon as possible,” Greenberg said. “Swift action remains the best safeguard for both physical and financial recovery.”

The motorcycle accident attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident.

