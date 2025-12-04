Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. Sponsors Peace at Home Luncheon, Honoring Courageous Advocacy

Fayetteville, Arkansas – In a powerful gesture of community support, the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. has sponsored a table at the Peace at Home Family Shelter’s annual luncheon. This event is a cornerstone in local advocacy efforts against domestic violence. This year’s luncheon drew 400 supporters from across the region, all unified by a shared mission to empower survivors of domestic violence.

The involvement of the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A. in this notable event aligns with its broader community-focused ethos. Lauri K. Thomas, an associate attorney at the firm, exemplifies this commitment through her service on the Peace at Home Community Leadership Council. Her advocacy work, which also includes supporting injured Arkansas workers and victims of personal injuries, is complemented by her dedication to fostering safe, supportive environments for families.

Thomas’ journey is marked by a persistent drive to make a meaningful difference. Her early professional experiences enriched her empathetic approach as an attorney, motivating her to advocate fervently for children’s rights and those of underserved populations. Her passion extends beyond the courtroom, involving active participation in community service and philanthropic endeavors.

Founded in 1977, Peace at Home Family Shelter emerged as the first domestic violence refuge in Arkansas. Over the years, it has grown to encompass a wide range of services. These include a 24-hour crisis hotline, a 50-bed emergency shelter, and various support initiatives such as legal services, counseling, and housing assistance. Notably, all services remain confidential and free, underscoring the shelter’s commitment to aiding over 1,000 individuals annually in their quest for safety and independence.

The luncheon reinforces the collaborative spirit essential to tackling domestic violence. Through sponsorships and active involvement, local entities such as the Law Office of Jason M. Hatfield, P.A., underscore their pivotal role in shaping a safer, more compassionate community.

