ElioAI Launches Autonomous AI Platform for $30B Accounts Payable Market

Companies lose $80K-$150K yearly to manual AP processes. Elio's AI automates the entire workflow autonomously.

Traditional AP automation still requires constant human oversight. We built ElioAI to be truly autonomous from invoice to payment.”
CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElioAI, the autonomous accounts payable platform, today announced its official launch to transform how companies handle invoice processing. Founded by Messiah G Willis (Founder of Arrow Tech), ElioAI backed by OpenAI uses advanced AI models to deliver "the ChatGPT for Accounts Payable."

Companies lose an average of $80K to $150K annually to manual accounts payable processes. ElioAI's autonomous AI platform eliminates this waste, with early customers reporting 89% reduction in processing time and $4.2K average monthly savings with 95% accuracy.

The user experience is remarkably simple: companies forward invoice emails or upload PDFs with no complex integrations required. ElioAI handles everything autonomously, data extraction, GL coding, duplicate detection, and payment timing optimization. The platform includes enterprise-grade security with SOC 2 compliance and seamless QuickBooks integration.

"We experienced the pain of manual AP processes firsthand while building financial technology companies," said Messiah G Willis, Founder of ElioAI. "Traditional AP automation still requires constant human oversight. We built ElioAI to be truly autonomous, companies forward invoice emails and our AI handles everything else, learning their business patterns and optimizing for cash flow."

ElioAI is immediately available with usage-based pricing starting at $49/month for 100 invoices. The platform includes a 14-day free trial with 2-minute setup time. Companies can start processing invoices autonomously within minutes.

