TigerEye Achieves ISO/IEC 42001 Certification, the Global Standard for Responsible AI

ISO/IEC 42001 certification reinforces TigerEye’s commitment to secure, transparent, and responsibly governed AI for business data and decisions

REMOTE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TigerEye, the secure AI for business data, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001 accredited certification, the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Today’s certification underscores TigerEye’s commitment to safe, explainable, and transparent AI in the enterprise.

What is ISO/IEC 42001?

ISO/IEC 42001 is the global rulebook for how companies should develop and manage AI responsibly. It sets requirements for transparency, explainability, and governance. It is critical for any organization using AI to make business decisions.

Learn more at the official ISO site here [link].

Why does this matter for business leaders?

For executives making revenue, territory, or forecasting decisions, AI must be more than fast. It must be trustworthy. ISO/IEC 42001 certification signals that TigerEye meets rigorous global standards for:

- Accuracy and explainability: every AI-generated answer shows the SQL and source data behind it.

- Security and privacy: TigerEye runs on a secure, single-tenant architecture and complies with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA.

- Responsible AI governance: certification validates not only technical strength, but also oversight and accountability in how AI is built and delivered.

Why trust TigerEye?

Trust has been TigerEye’s anchor since day one. The company was built for AI, not adapted for it, and every design choice reflects that commitment. With ISO/IEC 42001 certification, TigerEye strengthens its compliance portfolio and reinforces its position as the most secure and transparent AI platform for business data.

“ISO 42001 confirms that our platform is not only technically strong but responsibly governed. Customers can rely on every answer being accurate, explainable, and ready for high-stakes decisions,” said Ralph Gootee, co-founder of TigerEye.

Unlike legacy tools, TigerEye was built for the complexity of business data, from territory management to company-wide forecasting. Its secure AI analyst generates instant answers to nuanced questions, always showing the SQL and sources behind every response. Paired with a rigorous evaluation framework and support for leading large language models including OpenAI, Gemini, and Anthropic, TigerEye delivers speed, reliability, and flexibility as AI evolves.

What this means for TigerEye customers

- Confidence that AI answers are accurate and explainable when reporting to the board.

- Secure handling of sensitive data across forecasting, revenue planning, and metrics.

- Assurance that AI governance meets the highest international standards.

In short: TigerEye provides secure AI for business data and decisions, with speed and transparency leaders can trust.

ISO/IEC 42001 strengthens TigerEye’s compliance portfolio, which also includes SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA, reinforcing its position as the secure AI platform for business data.

About TigerEye

TigerEye delivers secure AI for business data, giving leaders instant, trustworthy answers to complex questions across the organization. From territory management to the most nuanced company metrics, TigerEye makes data accessible, transparent, and actionable without technical bottlenecks. Built on a secure, single-tenant architecture, the platform combines enterprise-grade compliance with speed and flexibility, helping every team move faster and make confident decisions.

