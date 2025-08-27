Jerry Lewis of Center, TX Featured in Interview on Worship

CENTER, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTER, TX – August 25, 2025 – In every generation, the church wrestles with how to define worship. Is it music? Is it a ritual? Is it an experience that happens only within the walls of a sanctuary? Or is it something greater?To help answer that question, Ellis Ward sat down with Jerry Lewis of Center, TX , a voice in the community who has lived out his faith both in leadership and in daily life. What follows is not a set of neat definitions, but a challenge to every believer to rethink what it means to honor God.Ellis Ward: Jerry, many people think worship is about the songs we sing on Sunday. How do you define it?Jerry Lewis: Worship is far deeper than music, ritual, or routine. At its core, worship is about giving God His rightful place in our lives. It is the recognition that He alone is worthy of our devotion. Too often people approach worship like a transaction. They think, “If I obey or sing or give, God will bless me.” That is backwards. God is not a means to an end. He is the end Himself. We worship Him not because of what we can get, but because He is holy, righteous, and deserving of our praise.Ellis Ward: So you are saying worship is not just an event, but a lifestyle?Jerry Lewis: That is exactly right. Worship cannot be confined to a time slot on Sunday morning. It is the way we live every day. When we speak truth instead of lies, when we honor our families, when we choose purity over sin, those are acts of worship. Paul said to present our bodies as living sacrifices, holy and acceptable to God. That means all of us, all the time. Worship is not a segment of life. It is life itself. If Christ is Lord, then every part of life falls under His rule.Ellis Ward: You often describe worship as both reverence and mystery. Can you explain?Jerry Lewis: When we worship, we are invited into God’s presence, but His presence is never something we can fully comprehend. He reveals Himself through His Word and His Spirit, but He also remains beyond our grasp. That balance creates holy awe. Think of Jacob waking from his dream of the ladder to heaven. He said, “Surely the Lord is in this place, and I did not know it.” That is what worship does. It opens our eyes to what has been true all along: God is near. Yet at the same time, His ways are higher than ours, and His majesty overwhelms us.Ellis Ward: What about the idea of offering in worship? How should believers think about that?Jerry Lewis: Offering is at the heart of worship. And I am not just talking about money, though generosity is part of it. I am talking about the offering of our whole selves. God does not want our scraps or our leftovers. He wants the first and the best. He wants our time, our talents, our energy, and most of all, our hearts. When Paul wrote about offering our bodies as living sacrifices, he meant that worship is not something you watch or even just sing. It is something you live. God is not looking for part of us. He is after all of us.Ellis Ward: Why do you think worship is the central task of the church?Jerry Lewis: Because without worship, the church loses its anchor. Sermons, programs, and ministries all have their place, but they flow from worship, not the other way around. Worship is what keeps Christ at the center. And the truth is, every human heart was made to worship. If we do not worship God, we will worship something else. We will give our devotion to idols of success, pleasure, or self. The church’s call is to lead people back to the One who alone is worthy.Ellis Ward: If you had to leave people with one thought about worship, what would it be?Jerry Lewis: It would be this: Worship is not optional for the believer. It is not an add-on to the Christian life. It is the Christian life. The question is not if you will worship, but who you will worship. The church of Jesus Christ must never forget that its highest calling is to glorify God. If we lose that, we lose everything. But when we make Him the focus, when we honor Him for who He is, then worship becomes not only the duty of the church but its greatest joy.Closing Reflection by Ellis WardAs I left my conversation with Jerry Lewis of Center, TX, I was struck by the weight of his words. Worship is not a performance. It is not an hour carved out on a Sunday calendar. It is the very pulse of Christian life. In a culture that constantly tempts us to worship lesser things, the reminder is clear: we were made for God, and until He holds the center, our lives will never be whole.Perhaps that is why the most powerful churches are not those with the biggest programs, but those with the deepest worship. For in worship, we find God’s presence, His power, and His glory. And as Jerry said so well, worship is not about what we receive, but about giving ourselves to the One who deserves it all.

