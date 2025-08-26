Empowering Neurodivergent Kids Through Music That’s Fun, Functional, and Full of Heart

Aidee - Anything Else Aidee

Emmy Award-winning composers JP Rende and Kat Raio-Rende release their brand-new single Anything Else from their groundbreaking children’s music project Aidee.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy Award-winning composers JP Rende and Kat Raio-Rende release their brand-new single Anything Else from their groundbreaking children’s music project Aidee newly released. This upbeat, catchy track continues Aidee’s mission to empower children with ADHD and other forms of neurodivergence through music, movement, and visual storytelling.

Anything Else is a fun, easy-to-follow song that encourages kids to pause and ask themselves, “Is there anything else I need to do or bring with me?” Aimed at tackling the common ADHD challenge of misplacing or forgetting items when distracted, the track offers an engaging musical reminder that’s as practical as it is playful.

“Music can do more than entertain, it can transform how children feel about themselves and the world around them,” says Kat Raio-Rende. “This single is all about celebrating neurodivergent minds and showing kids that their way of thinking is not just valid, but magical.”

A Mission Born at Home - The couple’s journey to creating Aidee began close to home. When both of their children were diagnosed with ADHD, JP and Kat set out to create tools that would help neurodivergent kids navigate everyday challenges with confidence and joy. When a playful song they wrote inspired their daughter to put her coat away for the first time without prompting, they knew they had discovered something powerful, and Aidee was born.

Aidee’s work has already resonated with families, educators, and therapists, offering songs that help kids visualize routines, regulate emotions, and embrace their unique strengths. The single promises to continue that tradition, giving parents and caregivers another tool to connect with children in positive, practical ways.

About JP & Kat Rende

JP Rende and Kat Raio-Rende are Emmy Award-winning composers, songwriters, and producers whose work blends infectious pop sensibilities with musicality, irreverence, and heart. Through their production company Earworm, they have created music for Sesame Street (HBO Max/PBS), Gabby’s Dollhouse and Princess Power (Netflix), Blaze and the Monster Machines and Baby Shark's Big Show! (Nick Jr.), Hero Elementary and Elmo’s Not-Too-Late Show (PBS), 101 Dalmatian Street (Disney+), NAACP Image Award-winning Tab Time with Tabitha Brown (YouTube), Foley and Friends (Audible), and Grey’s Anatomy (ABC).

Their songs have been performed and recorded by Cardi B, Tori Kelly, Michael Bublé, The Jonas Brothers, Fifth Harmony, Ciara, Romeo Santos, and Billy Porter. Married and creative partners, JP and Kat launched Aidee from their personal journey raising two neurodivergent children, using music, visuals, and storytelling to empower kids with ADHD and other forms of neurodivergence. Learn more about their work at earwormny.com.

Anything Else - Available on: All major streaming platforms https://platoon.lnk.to/anything-else

About Anything Else - A fun and easy to follow song about looking back making sure you haven’t forgotten anything. It is quite common with ADHD to misplace, lose and forget important things when getting distracted. The Song highlights the importance of taking a moment to ask yourself “Is there anything else I need to do or bring with me”?



AIDEE - Anything Else? | ADHD Support Song for Kids

