Oversight Committee Launches Investigation into Allegations of Manipulated and Inaccurate Crime Data by D.C. MPD Leadership

WASHINGTON – House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is launching an investigation following disturbing allegations and whistleblower disclosures suggesting that leadership within the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, D.C., deliberately manipulated crime data in the District of Columbia. In a letter to MPD Chief of Police Pamela Smith, Chairman Comer noted that MPD recently entered into a settlement over allegations that senior officials falsified D.C. crime statistics to lower reported crime rates and the Committee is now requesting documents, information, and transcribed interviews with District Commander Michael Pulliam and the District Commanders of all seven patrol districts.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is investigating disturbing allegations that DC crime data is inaccurate and intentionally manipulated, potentially at the direction of Metropolitan Police Department leadership. MPD has a duty under federal and local law to accurately report crime to the public. However, in May, MPD placed Third District Commander Michael Pulliam on administrative leave following allegations that he altered crime reports. Unfortunately, this practice does not appear to be isolated, nor is it a recent development. MPD recently entered into a settlement agreement related to allegations that senior MPD officials were engaged in falsifying crime statistics to artificially lower reported crime rates. In light of these reports and a related whistleblower disclosure made to the Committee, the Committee requests documents and information, as well as transcribed interviews with the District Commanders of each of the seven patrol districts, including Commander Pulliam, to assist its investigation of this matter,” wrote Chairman James Comer.

A whistleblower with direct knowledge of internal MPD operations and crime data discussions also informed the Committee that crime statistics were allegedly manipulated on a widespread basis and at the direction of senior MPD officials. According to the whistleblower, while MPD took action against a single District Commander, the issue potentially affects all seven patrol districts, as MPD leadership allegedly instructed Commanders to routinely downgrade charges to artificially lower District crime statistics.

“The whistleblower stated this manipulation is accomplished by supervisors—with only a cursory understanding of the facts and circumstances of the crime—ignoring the judgement of patrol officers who actually interviewed witnesses and collected evidence by recommending reduced charges. On August 11, 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order entitled, “Restoring Law and Order in the District of Columbia,” to combat the city’s crime crisis. This Executive Order is a direct response to a lack of faith in city leadership to put an end to high levels of violent crime. All those living, working, and visiting our nation’s capital deserve a safe city, and misleading the public through manipulation of crime statistics could further erode faith in city leadership and law enforcement in general. As the Committee of jurisdiction over the municipal affairs of the District of Columbia, it is imperative that the Committee determine whether legislation is needed to ensure that city law enforcement are enabled to perform their duties without pressure to manipulate data for the benefit of superiors.”

