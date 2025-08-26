Heloisa Vila Launches The WeLab to Redefine Leadership and Workplace Culture

The WeLab combines brain science and culture strategy to tackle burnout, build trust, and improve performance at work.

The WeLab is about taking what makes people stay, blending it with brain science, and giving leaders tools that actually work.” — Heloisa Vila

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly two decades advising some of the nation’s most influential organizations, people and culture strategist Heloisa Vila has officially launched The WeLab , a coaching and culture strategy firm designed to help leaders build workplaces where people—and performance—can thrive.The WeLab combines the rigor of neuroscience with the practicality of people-first leadership. Its mission is simple but urgent: to equip leaders and organizations to confront today’s challenges of burnout, disengagement, and high turnover with solutions that actually stick.“I’ve spent my career inside organizations watching what makes people stay—and what drives them away,” said Vila. “The WeLab is about taking that knowledge, blending it with brain science, and giving leaders tools that are both human and effective. Because when work feels more human, performance follows.”Vila’s career spans 17 years of impact across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. She has coached over 200 executives, trained more than 3,000 leaders, and advised 80+ organizations—including Fortune 500 companies, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and many more. Known for her ability to make complex research practical, she helps leaders lead with clarity, confidence, and connection.As a Brazilian immigrant and proud Latina leader who carved her journey from scratch, Vila brings both professional expertise and lived experience to her work. She speaks frequently on topics such as building cultures people don’t want to leave, what brain science reveals about leadership, and identity and belonging in the workplace—especially for Latinos and first-generation professionals.At launch, The WeLab is offering four key services:1. Executive Coaching for leaders navigating high-stakes decisions and personal resilience.2. People & Culture Strategy for organizations designing inclusive, high-performing workplaces.3. Custom Learning Experiences to combat burnout and strengthen leadership skills in ways people actually remember and use.4. Speaking & Facilitation that blends research with action, energizing audiences without the “death by PowerPoint” effect.While the firm is new, Vila is not new to the stage—or to the conversation. Her work has already taken her across the country, partnering with leaders at every level. With The WeLab, she is expanding that impact and positioning herself as one of the next thought leaders in the future-of-work space.The timing couldn’t be more critical, she says. According to Forbes, 66% of employees are reporting burnout - leaders need strategies that fix root causes, not surface-level solutions and gimmicks. "We're past pizza parties and ping-pong tables," Vila explains. "Today's leaders need neuroscience-backed approaches that create genuine connection and sustainable performance. We’re in an era where the pace of change is relentless, and the old ways of leading don’t work anymore. Leaders need new playbooks—and that’s what The WeLab is here to provide.”About The WeLabThe WeLab is a people and culture strategy firm founded by Heloisa Vila. Grounded in brain science and human-centered design, The WeLab helps leaders, teams, and organizations build inclusive, high-performing cultures that last. Learn more at thewelab.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.