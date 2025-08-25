2025 Legislative Updates for Fire Relief Associations

This online training video will focus on the legislative changes pertaining to fire relief associations, enacted during the 2025 legislative session. The 2025 Omnibus Pension and Retirement Bill was signed into law on May 23rd, 2025. All of the Fire Relief Association Working Group proposals were included in the bill, plus some additional changes affecting relief associations that were initiated by other groups or organizations.

Click on the link below where you want to start watching the video. The video will launch in a new window and you can start playing from that time.

0:00:09 - 2025 Omnibus Pension and Retirement Bill

0:00:48 - OSA Website Resources

0:00:57 - Reporting Deadline Change

0:01:47 - Member Dues Authority Change

0:02:32 - Defined Contribution Plan Change

0:03:19 - Plan Types

0:04:14 - Maximum Allowable Benefit Level Change

0:04:31 - Reporting Form Change

0:04:49 - Direct Rollover Language Change

0:05:04 - Dissolution Change

0:05:43 - Fire State Aid Change