Tall Timber building boosts student housing at BCIT’s Burnaby campus

CANADA, August 25 - The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) has officially opened its new Tall Timber student housing residence at the Burnaby campus, expanding affordable on-campus housing options for students.

“We’re excited to bring more affordable student housing to BCIT’s Burnaby campus for the first time in 40 years,” said Jessie Sunner, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “This new facility will offer students more housing options steps away from their classes, reduce commute times and ease pressure on the local rental market. With better access to housing, students can focus on developing the skills they need for their desired career and help drive our workforce forward.”

The 12-storey mass-timber building adds 469 student beds, more than doubling the number of on-campus housing spaces at BCIT. The building includes a mix of communal-style single and studio units, a ground-floor common area, an outdoor accessible plaza, and study and office spaces. The project was designed to foster an inclusive, collaborative and supportive student community.

“The Tall Timber student housing project reflects BCIT’s commitment to fostering vibrant and inclusive communities that advance student success,” said Jeff Zabudsky, president, BCIT. “In collaboration with the Province of British Columbia and generous donors, BCIT is helping students thrive while preparing them for meaningful careers that drive prosperity in B.C.”

As the tallest building in Burnaby built using mass timber, a renewable and lower-carbon alternative to traditional concrete construction, this project was planned with sustainability at its core. The building’s fully electric design and high-performing building envelope also helps it meet B.C.’s Energy Step Code 4, the highest level of energy efficiency for this type of structure. The building has also received a CaGBC Net Zero certification.

“Using B.C. mass timber for this student housing project is an important step in our goal to build the infrastructure projects people need in their communities more sustainably,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re supporting a greener economy while also building a new project that will benefit students for generations to come.”

The B.C. government invested $129 million in this project as part of its broader efforts to expand affordable student housing throughout British Columbia. As part of BCIT’s campus development plan, an additional $3 million was contributed by donors to the BCIT Foundation through the INSPIRE fundraising campaign.

Since 2018, government has committed $2 billion to expand on-campus student housing at public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. To date, 6,100 beds for students are open, with another 4,600 underway.

Quotes:

Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs –

“This innovative mass-timber project is a win for BCIT’s students, the community and the environment. Delivering more sustainable and affordable on-campus homes for students will help meet housing demand and broaden the local rental housing market for families and workers.”

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, and MLA for Burnaby-Centre –

“As a long-time resident of Burnaby, I have seen our city grow and have heard the demands for student housing. It is essential that student housing keeps pace. I am excited that Tall Timber provides safe, affordable on-campus housing for hundreds of students, helping ease pressure on the local rental market. It offers a welcoming space where students build community, succeed academically and feel at home in Burnaby.”

Noel Joseph, BCIT nursing student and resident adviser –

“The BCIT Tall Timber student housing helps students like me pursue our academic goals without the added stress of finding safe and affordable housing. As someone who moved from Vancouver Island, having a place that’s not only accessible but also right on campus has made a huge difference. The Tall Timber student housing is more than a place to live, it’s a community where we can build connections, be supported and be part of the BCIT legacy.”

Learn More:

To learn more about British Columbia Institute of Technology, visit: https://www.bcit.ca/