ErgoQuest Marks 28 Years of Ergonomic Workstation Innovation

The new Zero Gravity Workstation 0b-1 and Zero Gravity Workstation 7b

Absolutely the most comfortable chair I’ve ever had. [I'm] able to do hours of work on the big screen computer setup.” — Paul Van Buren

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ErgoQuest , a designer and manufacturer of ergonomic, zero gravity workstations and chairs, is pleased to recognize its 28th anniversary serving professionals in Michigan and around the globe.Since 1997, ErgoQuest has been creating customized solutions that help professionals keep working despite their pain, disabilities, and physical limitations. ErgoQuest has designed 40+ products and serviced clients in 25 countries, in fields ranging from radiology to video editing, to programming, to financial trading, to art and design.Two of ErgoQuest’s signature products are the Zero Gravity Workstation 0b and the Zero Gravity Workstation 7a. The ZGW-0b allows the user to work in four different positions – sub supine, fully reclined, zero gravity, and standing. The ZGW-7a allows the user to minimize their reaching and pulling because the monitor and keyboard tilt with the chair.ErgoQuest has recently launched updated versions of these products: the Zero Gravity Workstation 0b-1 and the Zero Gravity Workstation 7b . The 0b-1 adds a second articulating monitor arm, a motorized headrest angle, and a motorized, articulating footrest with in/out adjustment. The 7b adds a motorized backrest and motorized articulation of seat angle relative to back angle.“Absolutely the most comfortable chair I’ve ever had,” Paul Van Buren, a recent 7b client, said. “Able to do hours of work on the big screen computer setup.”For more information about the 0b-1, 7b, and ErgoQuest’s other products, please email ergoquest@gmail.com or call +1-616-325-4728.About ErgoQuest: In 1997, Jeff Vanden Bosch started ErgoQuest as a project for his Graduate Design studio at the University of Michigan; this studio was a collaboration between the University and Herman Miller called ‘Designed for Learning.’ ErgoQuest worked with the campus Disability User Group to design customized office furniture for the new campus Disability Computing Sites. Then the State of Michigan Division of Vocational Rehabilitation began hiring ErgoQuest to service vocational rehabilitation clients and design solutions that would allow them to re-enter the workplace.ErgoQuest’s production facility in based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, home to global office furniture manufacturers like Steelcase, Herman Miller, and Haworth, giving ErgoQuest access to a wide variety of vendors and suppliers like OMT-Vehyl, Logicdata, Jiecang, and specialized engineering services related to the industry.

Zero Gravity Workstation 0b-1

