Andy Woods Ministries Releases “Ask Andy” Artificial Intelligence Bible Study Tool

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Andy Woods Ministries, a charitable organization focused on the clear teaching God’s word, and especially His prophetic word, has released the first generation of “Ask Andy” AI. “Ask Andy” AI is an online tool to answer Bible Study based questions directly from the vast teaching library of Andy Woods.The “Ask Andy” AI Search tool is a result of an implementation of the PillarAI platform, a leading edge AI technology, to the bulk of the video, audio, and written media library of Andy Woods’ teaching materials.Utilizing Living Active Sharper LLC’s leading edge AI tool, PillarAI, users ask conversational questions, and receive detailed generative responses and links to related content from the Andy Woods Ministries media library. Users can then read, watch, or listen to relevant media content presented, or drill even deeper with additional related questions.To ask Andy a question today, go to: askandy.andywoodsministries.org About Andy Woods Ministries: Andy Woods Ministries is a 501(c)3 charitable organization whose focus is the clear teaching of God’s word, and especially His prophetic word. Andy Woods currently serves as President of Chafer Theological Seminary and is Senior Pastor of Sugar Land Bible Church. Andy has contributed to numerous theological journals and Christian books and has spoken on a variety of topics at Christian conferences. To find more information about us or to give, go to www.andywoodsministries.org About PillarAI: PillarAI is an AI-powered platform, developed by Living Active Sharper, LLC, that transforms audio, video, and written content into interactive, searchable experiences. Whether it's podcasts, lectures, sermons, webinars, or documents, PillarAI lets users ask questions and receive precise answers—linked directly to the exact moment or passage the answer comes from. Find more information about PillarAI at https://pillarai.ai

