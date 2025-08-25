Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2025
Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout
Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.
Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 1,250 rainbow trout
A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.
Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout
Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.
Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.
Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout
This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.
Edson Fichter Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout
This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.
Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout
This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.
Montpelier Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout
This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.
