Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2025

Bannock Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.

Bear River (Oneida Narrows reach below the dam) – 1,250 rainbow trout

A very scenic stretch of river just north of Preston.

Crowthers Reservoir – 1,100 rainbow trout

Tucked away on the northern edge of Malad City, this reservoir is a nice local fishing spot.

Crystal Springs Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This spring fed pond is always clear and cool! Located near Springfield, this family-friendly pond has a paved walking path and docks for easy fishing access.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 5,150 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,000 rainbow trout

This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 rainbow trout

This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,200 rainbow trout

This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.