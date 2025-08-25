16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Burnett, Youngs circuit judge vacancies in Jackson County





25 August 2025





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the positions of circuit judge, Division 6 and Division 7 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). These positions are being created by the retirements of Judge S. Margene Burnett, effective October 31, 2025, and Judge J. Dale Youngs effective November 28, 2025.





Youngs has served as a circuit judge in Division 6 of the Jackson County circuit court since 2009.





Burnett has served as a circuit judge in Division 7 of the Jackson County circuit court since 2013.





Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit for at least one year.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.









For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available below.

The commission must receive all completed applications for these two vacancies by 4 p.m. Wednesday October 15, 2025.





Those who apply will need to submit only one application designating consideration for both Divisions 6 and 7.





The commission will meet Monday, November 3, 2025, and, if necessary, Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants for consideration for both Divisions 6 and 7.





The commission will first select a panel of three nominees for the Division 7 vacancy.





Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor of the State of Missouri will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 7 of the Jackson County circuit court.





Upon notification of the governor’s appointment of a nominee as circuit judge in Division 7, the commission will select a second panel of three nominees as circuit judge in Division 6.





Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor of the State of Missouri will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 6 of the Jackson County circuit court.





Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Doug Cowan.





###





Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600