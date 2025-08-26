IPEX Health Partners with NuCalm to Bring Advanced Neuroacoustic Science to Corporate & Personal Wellness Programs

IPEX Health Logo Square Sleep Graph

IPEX Health integrates NuCalm’s patented neuroacoustic science into wellness programs, bringing proven stress relief, better sleep, and peak performance

After just three nights, my average sleep jumped by over 3 hours a night, and it is a deeper sleep.” — John Orton

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPEX Health has announced a strategic partnership with NuCalm , the only patented, clinically proven neuroscience technology that uses neuroacoustic software and applied neuroscience to guide the brain into deeply restorative states. This collaboration will integrate NuCalm’s advanced brain wave modulation into IPEX’s wellness programs, expanding access to proven solutions for better sleep, stress reduction, and enhanced performance.For months, the IPEX Health team doctors have been evaluating the NuCalm technology with highly positive results. John Orton, CEO of IPEX Health, shared his personal experience:“I haven’t slept more than an average of about four and a half restless hours a night for many years, so I was extremely skeptical. After just three nights, my average sleep jumped by over 3 hours a night and it is a deeper sleep. Using the other tools throughout the day also allows my mind to be clearer, my mood to be better, and my energy throughout the day to be remarkably improved.”Jim Poole, Chairman and CEO of Solace Lifesciences, the neuroscience company behind NuCalm, commented:“NuCalm is designed to help the brain naturally shift into a state where recovery and healing occur. By balancing the autonomic nervous system and guiding the brain into alpha and theta brain wave dominance, we enable the body to get deep, quality sleep and optimize daily performance without drugs or stimulants. We are excited to partner with IPEX Health so we can help more people solve complex problems, such as high stress and poor sleep. People rely on IPEX Health to deliver safe, effective solutions, and we are proud to be a part of their mission.”Deep sleep, including REM and slow-wave stages, is one of the most restorative activities for the human body-critical for memory consolidation, immune function, hormone regulation, and cellular repair. NuCalm’s patented technology helps achieve this by guiding brain wave frequencies into patterns that promote profound relaxation and recovery.With this partnership, IPEX Health will integrate NuCalm into its corporate wellness , weight loss, and specialized recovery programs, while broadly expanding into healthcare, sports performance, technology, workforce safety, and executive productivity markets.“Sleep is the foundation for physical health, mental clarity, emotional balance, and longevity,” Orton added. “The science behind NuCalm is amazing; we now have a proven, drug-free way to help anyone achieve the deep, restorative rest and mental clarity they need to perform at their best in every area of life.”About IPEX HealthIPEX Health is a leader in innovative wellness solutions that integrate advanced science, artificial intelligence, and conglomerated technology to help individuals and organizations improve health, productivity, quality of life, and lower costs. Serving corporate, healthcare, first responders and consumer markets, IPEX combines cutting-edge tools with personalized programs to address sleep, stress, weight management, and performance optimization. For more information, visit www.ipex.health.About NuCalmNuCalm is the world’s only patented neuroscience technology clinically proven to lower stress, improve sleep, and enhance recovery without drugs. Developed by Solace Lifesciences, NuCalm uses neuroacoustic software, and applied neuroscience to guide the brain into states associated with deep relaxation, recovery, and rejuvenation. Trusted by elite athletes, medical professionals, military units, and high-performance executives, NuCalm has helped millions achieve better sleep and improved mental clarity. Learn more at www.nucalm.com Media Contact:John OrtonPR@IPEX.health

How NuCalm Works

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.