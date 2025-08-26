Maximize Tax Savings With Expert Cost Segregation and Energy Efficiency Services
SegPro Solutions
Accelerate depreciation, boost cash flow, and leverage IRS incentives with SegPro Solutions' tailored services.
Derived from the words “Segment,” “Segregation,” and “Professional,” SegPro reflects the company’s dedication to delivering precise, professional strategies for income-producing real estate. Led by a team of seasoned professionals—including a licensed CPA, general contractors, engineers, and experienced real estate investors—the firm's approach ensures compliance with IRS guidelines while maximizing available incentives.
Why Choose SegPro Solutions?
- Immediate Tax Savings: By accelerating depreciation, clients can claim substantially larger deductions beginning in year one.
- Improved Cash Flow: Lower tax burdens leave more capital available for reinvestment.
- Compliance Assurance: Each study is conducted under rigorous IRS standards to minimize audit risk.
- Customized Reporting: The firm crafts tailored strategies and detailed reports to fit each property’s unique financial and physical profile.
SegPro’s success stories reflect remarkable first-year outcomes:
- RV Park (basis $1.65M): Taxes saved year one – $271,000
- Self-Storage (basis $5.6M): Taxes saved year one – $525,000
- Office Building (basis $25.8M): Taxes saved year one – $2.2 million
Our Process
- Initial Consultation: Review property goals and estimate benefits.
- Property Analysis: Detailed evaluation of components for reclassification.
- Report Delivery: Insightful depreciation schedules and tax-saving breakouts.
- Implementation Support: Coordination with CPAs to integrate findings into filings.
About SegPro Solutions
Founded with a mission “to accelerate real estate investors’ return on investment by maximizing IRS incentives,” SegPro delivers expert, efficient solutions that simplify tax strategy execution while maximizing financial outcomes.
Contact Us to explore how SegPro can unlock the tax benefits you’ve been overlooking. Visit SegProSolutions.com or email Support@SegProSolutions.com. (Draper, Utah – 801-201-4868)
