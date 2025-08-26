SCAYLE’s 'Conversion Killer' reveals shoppers worldwide are uncomfortable with AI

Consumer research by SCAYLE, one of the world's fastest-growing enterprise commerce platforms, reveals dramatically different shopper expectations worldwide.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer research by SCAYLE , one of the fastest-growing enterprise commerce platforms in the world, uncovers how shopper expectations vary dramatically across markets. Based on a survey of more than 6,000 consumers across the US, UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, the report “Inside the Shopper Mindset: How Global Brands Can Meet Local Expectations” reveals the priorities, pain points, and opportunities shaping enterprise retail in 2025.Key global findings from SCAYLE’s survey:• AI Trust Gap: Almost 74% of UK shoppers are uncomfortable with AI-powered shopping tools, while 71% of US shoppers say the same. By contrast, French consumers are more open, especially when AI helps with faster product discovery (31%).• AI Done Right: While skepticism is high, shoppers see strong potential when AI makes shopping faster and easier. In the US, 25% highlight better customer service and 19% faster product discovery as AI’s top benefits. In the UK, 21% expect AI to help them find products faster.• Price Beats Brand Loyalty: French (60%), UK (57%), and German (57%) consumers are the most price-conscious, abandoning enterprise brands over rising prices, followed by US (52%) and the Netherlands (46%), which makes increased prices almost an immediate deal breaker globally. For 51% of US shoppers, 44% of the Dutch and 43% of the Germans poor customer service ranks second, while UK (52%) and French (44%) consumers rank inconsistent product quality second.• Gamification Wins: In the UK,”spin-to-win” features (59%) seem to be more appealing than traditional loyalty programs (57%). In the US it’s vice versa with loyalty programs taking the lead (51%) over spin-to-win features (48%). French consumers also prefer traditional or point systems (66%).• Personalization in Demand: Nearly one in four shoppers on average across the surveyed markets say personalized recommendations or customer support make them feel closer to enterprise brands. Exclusive discounts based on shopping behavior rank highest overall (38%), with French shoppers valuing tailored loyalty rewards the most (46%).• Omnichannel Reigns: On average across all markets surveyed, Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (35%) and Buy Online, Return In-Store (34%) are the most valued omnichannel features. While most shoppers prefer a mix of online and offline shopping, France shows the highest share of in-store preference (36%), while US consumers lead in blended experiences (57%).• Generational Divides: In the US, Baby Boomers are more skeptical of AI customer service chatbots (40%) compared to Gen Z (25%). In the UK, the trend is similar with Boomers (46%) versus Gen Z (34%). Loyalty behaviors also differ: in the US, Millennials are more likely to explore new brands on marketplaces (30%) compared to Boomers (9%).The global report ‘Inside the Shopper Mindset: How Global Brands Can Meet Local Expectations’ is available for download here

