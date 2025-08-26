ZEPFEST 2025: UTAH'S HOMEGROWN MULTI-ARTS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO TRANSFORM SALT LAKE CITY'S CULTURAL LANDSCAPE

ZepFEST Poster

SALT LAKER CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zepstone International Film and Music Festival a.k.a. ZepFEST , Utah's ambitious independently produced multi-arts festival, announces its return for 2025, bringing together filmmakers, musicians, visual artists, podcasters, authors, and fashion designers for an extraordinary week-long celebration of creativity and community. This year’s theme is “A Universe of Storytelling,” and the theme brings together many different art forms.A FESTIVAL BORN FROM UTAH'S CREATIVE SPIRITFounded by Dr Alicia Oberle Farmer and John D. Farmer, ZepFEST represents a grassroots movement to establish Utah as a premier destination for independent arts. “ZepFEST is a festival for the people. It was born from artists and aims to support a diverse grassroots arts community. We are excited for people to come from all over the world again this year: the US, Mexico, Turkey, Germany, Australia, Canada, France, and more” says ZepFEST Executive Director Alicia Oberle Farmer. "ZepFEST was born from a simple belief: that Utah's artists deserve a world-class platform right here at home," says John Farmer, ZepFEST Co-Founder.UNFORGETTABLE OPENING AND CLOSING CEREMONIESZepFEST 2025 will kick off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City, headlined by beloved Utah rock icons STARMY in what will be their final performance before retirement. After two decades of defining Salt Lake City's independent music scene, Starmy has chosen ZepFEST as the stage for their emotional farewell to fans—a testament to the festival's significance in Utah's cultural landscape. Other performers throughout the week will include Gifted Music School, Cosmic Fates, Andrew Wiscombe, Terence Hansen, Dr. Pushkin of Isoirium, Esteban Senzig, 3AMSOUND, and many more – at Capitol Theatre and Leatherheads Bar & Grill.Film Screenings will include the world premiere of Quiet, Arlo, a film produced through Weber State University’s Studio 72. This impactful film focuses on issues of addiction and mental health. Other film screenings include the world premiere of 2:59, a thriller feature film directed by Idaho native Kody Newton, as well as a multitude of other feature-length films, shorts, and music videos.Free community panels and workshops will take place throughout the week at Salt Lake City Public Library and Daybreak Public Library.The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony at Wise Guys at The Gateway, where outstanding contributions across all artistic disciplines will be recognized.CREATING AN INCLUSIVE ARTS ECOSYSTEMZepFEST stands apart through its commitment to accessibility and inclusion. The festival actively prioritizes diverse voices, with programming that reflects Utah's evolving cultural landscape."We believe art should be for everyone — and we want to create a space where different communities can find common ground, and where everyone feels welcome regardless of background," says Alicia Oberle Farmer.COMMUNITY INVESTMENT WITH LASTING IMPACTBeyond the festival itself, ZepFEST represents a strategic investment in Utah's creative economy. The organization works year-round to develop mentorship programs, create networking opportunities, and build sustainable infrastructure for local artists."Every dollar spent on ZepFEST stays in our community and generates ongoing returns," notes Mateo Coletti, ZepFEST Board Member. "When you support this festival—whether as an attendee, sponsor, or volunteer—you're helping create career pathways for Utah's next generation of creative talent."GET INVOLVED Tickets & Festival Passes : Available now at www.zepstonemedia.com Artist Applications: Open for all disciplines at www.zepfest.org Volunteer Opportunities: Sign up at www.zepfest.org/volunteer Sponsorship Information: Contact info@zepstonemedia.comMEDIA OPPORTUNITIESZepFest offers numerous opportunities for media coverage, including:Exclusive interviews with festival organizers and featured artistsPreview access to selected films and performancesBehind-the-scenes tours of venue transformationsPress passes for all festival eventsFor more information, press passes, or to schedule interviews, please contact:Alicia Farmerinfo@zepstonemedia.com801-347-1396About ZepFEST: ZepFest is Utah's premier multi-arts festival celebrating film, music, visual art, podcasting, literature, and fashion. Created by and for Utah's creative community, the festival represents a grassroots movement to establish Salt Lake City as a nationally recognized hub for independent arts.Website: www.zepfest.org Social Media: @zepstonemedia on Instagram, @zepstonefilmawards on FacebookHashtag: #zepfest2025 #zepfest #zepstonemedia #zepstoneartsfestival

