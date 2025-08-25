Missouri Sales and Use Tax Changes

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue is informing taxpayers, businesses, and consumers that effective August 28, 2025, sales of the following products will be exempt from both state and local sales and use taxes:

Child and Adult Diapers

Qualifying Feminine Hygiene Products

Incontinence Products



Businesses that sell any of the qualifying items under this exemption will report the sales as a negative adjustment on their sales or use tax return and will no longer need to report these sales as part of their taxable sales.

Businesses and consumers can review the Department’s FAQs page for guidance on which products qualify, as well as other common questions: dor.mo.gov/faq/taxation/business/hygiene-products-exemptions.html

