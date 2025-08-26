"What the Mountain Knows" Hits #1 Bestseller on Amazon

Frankie Mirandés. Author: What the Mountain Knows: Reconnecting in a disconnected world. Book Hits #1 Bestseller Internationally

New Memoir by Puerto Rican Author Frankie Mirandés Offers a Poetic Return to What Matters Most

LAS MARIAS, US, PUERTO RICO, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid today’s relentless pace and rising disconnection, a quiet but powerful new voice has emerged from the mountains of Las Marías. What the Mountain Knows : Rediscovering Connection in a Disconnected World, the debut memoir by Puerto Rican author Frankie Mirandés , has reached #1 on Amazon, captivating readers with its invitation to slow down, remember, and reconnect with nature, with family, and with oneself.Set in the lush highlands of western Puerto Rico, the book tells the story of Hacienda Serena , a sacred mountain retreat brought back to life by Mirandés and his wife, architect Maí Vizcarrondo, after Hurricane María devastated the land. What began as an act of preservation quickly became something far deeper: a spiritual journey of legacy, loss, love, and awakening.A Memoir Rooted in Soul and SoilThrough deeply personal stories, lyrical reflections, and vivid nature writing, What the Mountain Knows traces the evolution of a forgotten finca into a sanctuary for healing and reconnection. It honors the memory of Mirandés’ father—who first felt called to the land in 1974—and charts the author’s own rediscovery of purpose as a husband, father, and visionary.“We didn’t start with blueprints or walls. We began with the silence, with the breeze, with the colors of nature and the embrace of the morning mist,” writes Mirandés.About Hacienda SerenaMore than a setting, Hacienda Serena becomes a character in the book—a place where guests now come to reflect by the spring-fed Guaba river, meditate under bamboo canopies, and trace their hands in tiles beside a chapel built for remembering. It’s a place where time slows, stars shine brighter, and peace grows naturally.As the memoir unfolds, readers are invited into a space that feels both intimate and universal: a return to the kind of connection modern life has quietly eroded.For Seekers, Travelers, and Story-LoversWhether you are:-A traveler longing to experience Puerto Rico’s interior beyond the beaches,-A parent or grandchild searching for family meaning,-Or a soul feeling the pull toward simpler, slower living…What the Mountain Knows offers a poetic and practical guide to remembering what we’ve lost and finding our way back home.Upcoming Book Event – Casa Norberto, Plaza Las Americas, September 30, 2025 at 7 PM.An intimate event is being planned where Frankie Mirandés will read from the book, share insights behind its creation, and engage in meaningful conversation with attendees. The date and venue will be announced shortly.Spanish version - Details will be shared soon at:

