Governor Stein Lifts State of Emergency for Hurricane Erin

Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on lifting the Hurricane Erin State of Emergency: “Hurricane Erin has moved away from North Carolina and remained offshore throughout the weekend, so a State of Emergency is no longer necessary. I am grateful to our State Emergency Response Team for all the work to prepare for the storm, keep people safe, and reopen roadways. We will continue to support local needs as crews clean up and assess the full scope of damage Hurricane Erin caused.” Click here to view Executive Order 22: Notice of Termination of Executive Order 20.

