AOE International Brings Hope and Resources to Schools in Need Across Illinois

Six Illinois schools receive scholarships and long-term support as part of AOE International’s Back-to-School Impact Project.

Our mission is to ensure that everyone has a fair chance at a better life by addressing the essential building blocks for success: housing, food, healthcare, and job skills.” — Dr. Tamara Nall

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AOE International Brings Hope and Resources to Underserved Illinois Schools with Back-to-School Impact ProjectLast week, AOE International, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved communities, made a powerful impact across Illinois. The team traveled to six cities, visiting schools facing significant challenges and resource gaps, and delivered funding to support students, parents, and educators through its Back-to-School Impact Project.Beginning in Chicago and traveling as far as Carbondale, AOE International presented checks to six grateful elementary and middle schools:- Thomas J. Kellar Middle School (Robbins, IL)- John Kennedy Middle School (Kankakee, IL)- Robeson Elementary (Champaign, IL)- Southview Upper Elementary (Danville, IL)- Sterling Middle School (Peoria, IL)- Carbondale Middle School (Carbondale, IL)The heartfelt responses from principals—many moved to tears—highlighted the critical gaps these schools face. Several leaders noted that their schools are often overlooked in community uplift efforts, making AOE’s support both surprising and deeply meaningful.“This initiative is about more than a donation—it’s about showing schools and families that they are seen, valued, and supported,” aid Dr. Tamara Nall, Executive Director of AOE International.In addition to scholarship funding, AOE International is expanding statewide programs across Illinois that go beyond the classroom, including:- Workforce Empowerment Programs – Resume clinics, mentorship, and life coaching to equip residents for employment.- Dignity Through Choice Food Assistance – Restaurant gift cards for families facing food insecurity, giving them dignity in selecting their own meals.- Essential Needs Stabilization Program – Support through Meijer and Amazon gift cards to cover groceries, hygiene products, and baby supplies.- Mobility Access Program – Shell Gas gift cards to provide reliable transportation for work, school, or medical needs.- Youth Empowerment & Wellness Program – Nike gift cards as incentives for youth in mentorship, fitness, and academics.- Flexible Support for Reentry & Recovery – Tailored resources to help individuals transitioning from incarceration, homelessness, or crisis move toward stability.AOE International’s impact spans far beyond Illinois. Since its founding in 2023, the nonprofit has:-Donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hosea Helps food distribution.-Funded academic scholarships at Luther Rice Seminary and University.-Provided emergency aid for families facing eviction, funeral expenses, medical costs, and food insecurity.AOE International continues to expand its mission of uplifting underserved communities through innovative programs that build sustainable, thriving futures.

