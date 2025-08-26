Home Secure Protect Launches Biometric Smart Lock to Replace Key Boxes Across Europe

The new solution by Home Secure Protect aligns with European regulations, elevating security for short-term rentals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home Secure Protect LTD has announced the launch of its new biometric smart lock, a technology designed to address security, compliance, and convenience challenges in Europe’s fast-growing short-term rental market.According to Eurostat, more than 200 million overnight stays were booked via online platforms in 2024, a 16 percent increase from 2023. While demand has surged, hosts and travelers continue to face persistent issues including lost keys, late check-ins, overstays, and restrictions on outdoor key boxes in major European cities.The biometric smart lock from Home Secure Protect is positioned as a direct response to these needs and evolving regulations.Key Features1. Multi-option access via fingerprint, temporary code, or mobile app2. Front camera with live identity verification3. Time-limited codes that automatically expire at checkout4. Full compliance with municipal bans on outdoor key boxes5. Complete digital control through smartphone“We offer hosts a solution that secures, simplifies, and legalizes their activity. It’s a direct response to market needs and new European regulations,” said a spokesperson for Home Secure Protect.The End of Key BoxesFor more than a decade, key boxes were common in European rental properties. Cities including Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam have now moved to ban or remove them. Paris imposes fines of up to €1,500, while Barcelona authorities regularly dismantle them in public spaces.Deputy Mayor of Paris noted,“These devices degrade public spaces, fuel illegal rentals, and pose security risks.”Voices from the Market1. Hosts: “My key box was removed by city authorities. I didn’t know how to welcome guests anymore. The Home Secure Protect lock saved my business.” Said Isabelle, Paris host.2. Travelers: “In Barcelona, the key box was blocked. We waited two hours in the street with our luggage. Now, we only book rentals with smart locks.” Exclaims Sophie & Karim, Lyon travelers.3. Property Managers: “Key boxes in shared areas were a real liability. The biometric lock eliminates risks for both owners and tenants.” Stated Property manager, Lyon.Industry SupportMajor platforms are beginning to recommend digital solutions.1. Airbnb: “Simplicity and security are the core of the guest experience. Solutions like Home Secure Protect define a new standard.”2. Booking.com and Abritel: Both have included smart locks in their host best-practice guides.Regulatory ComplianceEuropean cities are implementing stricter rules:1. Paris: Complete ban on external boxes with reinforced inspections.2. Barcelona: Financial penalties for violations.3. Berlin: Mandatory secure access verification.4. Lisbon: New requirements for digital entry and exit traceability.Home Secure Protect positions its biometric lock as one of the most compliant solutions for hosts navigating these regulations.Market Studies 2024 survey of 1,200 users highlights the benefits of smart locks:1. 82% of hosts reported significant time savings during check-in2. 71% experienced fewer disputes with guests3. 96% of travelers expressed higher satisfaction4. By 2027, forecasts suggest that 60% of European rentals will adopt smart lock technologyVision for the FutureHome Secure Protect is expanding beyond access control. Planned innovations include:1. AI-driven monitoring of suspicious access activity2. Integration with lighting, heating, and alarms3. Professional dashboards with access logs and security alerts“Our ambition is a future where every home manages and protects itself digitally, seamlessly, and securely,” said the CEO of Home Secure Protect LTD.About Home Secure Protect LTDHome Secure Protect LTD, headquartered in London and active across Europe, designs and distributes next-generation security solutions. Its flagship products include biometric locks, smart cameras, and connected alarms. The company’s mission is to deliver security, peace of mind, and legal compliance in the digital age.For more information, visit: https://homesecureprotect.com/produits/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.