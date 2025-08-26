Nicole Schmidt, Kholey

Kholey Named Director of Strategic Lead Acquisition for Young Monarchy Entertainment, Partnering with Curtis Young, Son of Hip-Hop Legend Dr. Dre

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Monarchy Entertainment, the dynamic production company founded by recording artist and executive Curtis Young — son of legendary hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre — has named entrepreneur and entertainment strategist Kholey (Nicole Schmidt) as its new Director of Strategic Lead Acquisition.This appointment reflects Young Monarchy’s ongoing mission to build generational platforms through world-class production, artist development, and business alignment. In her role, Kholey will lead the sourcing of serious talent, creative leads, and strategic partners — enabling the executive production team to focus on elevating artistic vision and maximizing creative return.“At Young Monarchy, we’re building legacy, not just music,” said Curtis Young. “With Kholey curating high-value connections, our artists can receive the focused support, structure, and excellence they deserve.”A seasoned entrepreneur and digital strategist, Kholey is the founder of Official Hollywood Tours LLC, an IATA-accredited brand behind the Vegas 2 Hollywood™ experience, and the creator of Spice Beach™, a luxury wellness and skincare line. With more than 20 years of experience in digital branding, SEO, and high-level lead generation, she brings a proven ability to align creative ambition with platform scalability and brand power.“This is a call to creators who are ready to treat their vision like a business,” said Kholey. “The artists I connect with Young Monarchy are serious, focused, and ready to grow.”Young Monarchy Entertainment is currently welcoming qualified artists, producers, and creatives ready for professional development and studio-level execution. From branding and coaching to full-scale production, the company offers a launchpad for talent with vision and commitment.Media Contact:YME@YoungMonarchyEnt.comAbout Young Monarchy EntertainmentFounded by Curtis Young, Young Monarchy Entertainment is a creative platform and production house dedicated to building artist legacies through premium sound, structure, and mentorship. The company offers high-touch guidance for creators who are serious about their future.About Nicole Schmidt (Kholey)Nicole Schmidt, known professionally as Kholey, is an entrepreneur, strategist, and visionary lead generator with two decades of experience in digital marketing, brand creation, and creative ecosystem building. She is the founder of Official Hollywood Tours LLC and its flagship brand Vegas 2 Hollywood™, as well as the luxury skincare and wellness brand Spice Beach™. As Director of Strategic Lead Acquisition for Young Monarchy Entertainment, Kholey connects high-potential talent to a production house designed to grow vision into value.

