Public School Educators from Across the Country Honored with Prestigious Recognition

Forty-eight educators from across the United States are represented in the 2026 Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence

The NEA Foundation recognizes 48 public school educators from across the country with the esteemed 2026 Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence.

These exceptional educators exemplify the heart and soul of public education.” — Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of The NEA Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NEA Foundation announced today that 48 public school educators from across the country have been selected to receive the esteemed 2026 Travelers Awards for Teaching Excellence These honorees serve in urban, rural, and suburban public schools and are being recognized for their excellence in the classroom, leadership in the teaching profession, community engagement, and commitment to expanding opportunities for all through public education.“These exceptional educators exemplify the heart and soul of public education,” said Sara A. Sneed, President and CEO of The NEA Foundation. “Their unwavering dedication to creating pathways to success for all students through high-quality learning environments and supportive teaching practices, even in the face of immense challenges, is both inspiring and essential.”“Each one of these educators has gone above and beyond to support their students and communities,” said Len Mariani, Senior Vice President of Direct Distribution for Travelers. “We are proud to continue our partnership with The NEA Foundation to celebrate these remarkable individuals and the critical role public school educators play in communities across the United States.”Since 2001, The NEA Foundation has honored hundreds of educators nationwide with the Awards for Teaching Excellence. This year’s honorees will be celebrated at the 2026 Salute to Excellence in Education Gala , taking place on February 13, 2026 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The NEA Foundation deeply appreciates Travelers’ generous support for the nationwide awards program.Five of the 48 awardees will receive the coveted Horace Mann Awards for Teaching Excellence. Each will receive a $10,000 award and be featured in a short original documentary showcasing their classroom practice. One will be selected for the NEA Member Benefits Award, the highest honor in public education, and receive $25,000.To learn more about this year’s awardees and the Salute to Excellence in Education Gala, visit www.neafoundation.org

