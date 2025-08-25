Explore the Wild Back River and Bay from Fox Hill

By Hunter Campbell/DWR

Photos by Hunter Campbell/DWR

Nestled at the mouth of the Back River in Hampton, DWR’s Fox Hill Boat Ramp serves as a gateway to some of the region’s most vibrant outdoor experiences. Situated where the Back River converges with the Chesapeake Bay, this well-equipped facility offers more than just a place to launch your boat—it’s a hub for anglers, boaters, paddlers, and nature lovers alike.

This ramp features three launching lanes, courtesy docks, and parking for about 90 trailers, making it easy and convenient to hit the water. It also includes a dedicated kayak slip, perfect for paddlers eager to explore the tidal marshes and scenic Grandview Beach.

Anglers flock here for access to the Chesapeake Bay’s world-renowned fishery in the hopes of catching species such as cobia, red drum, speckled trout, and striped bass depending on the time of year. This location is even referred to as the “Cobia Capital of the World” by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC). Whether casting from your boat or surf fishing nearby, the variety of catches is impressive.

Before hitting the water, many locals and visiting anglers stop by Wallace’s Bait and Tackle, just a few steps from the ramp. This trusted shop offers live bait, fresh tackle, local fishing reports, and knowledgeable advice, making it a must-visit for anyone planning a day on the bay. Anglers, boaters, and paddlers should be advised to check the weather, wind, tides, and wave forecast prior to launching from this boat ramp. It’s best to explore this area with a friend, as once you exit the Back River you are in the lower Chesapeake, which is very big water. It’s essential to have a safety plan, telling someone where you are going and when you plan to be back.

Just around the corner from the ramp lies the City of Hampton’s Grandview Nature Preserve, a hidden gem for hikers, birdwatchers, and beachgoers. This 475-acre preserve includes tidal marshlands, dunes, and a stunning stretch of undeveloped beach on the Chesapeake Bay. Visitors can explore walking trails that wind through peaceful wetlands and spot a variety of coastal birds including herons, egrets, osprey, and migratory shorebirds.

Grandview is especially popular in the early morning and late evening for its tranquil views and photography opportunities. The beach is accessible on foot or by boat and is perfect for quiet strolls, shell hunting, and enjoying Virginia’s coastal beauty.

Hunter Campbell worked as an intern in DWR’s Outreach department for the summer of 2025.