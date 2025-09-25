True Wildlife Crime: The Runaway Boat
In this episode of True Wildlife Crime, retired Virginia Conservation Police Master Special Agent Jim Croft recounts a wild case of boat theft. What started with a loud bang jolting a homeowner awake, quickly turned into a multi-agency investigation, complete with stolen trucks, DNA evidence, and a suspect who couldn’t dodge the truth.
If you see something, say something! Your prompt action can protect Virginia’s wildlife. Report violations today.
