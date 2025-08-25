GUAM Beauty Expands Marine-Based Skincare Line with Advanced Anti-Cellulite and Postpartum Solutions

NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GUAM Beauty, a global skincare brand rooted in the revitalizing power of marine algae, today announced the expansion of its professional-grade product line to address a wider range of body and skincare needs . Known for its seaweed-based anti-cellulite body wraps, the company now offers an array of treatments designed to support skin health, firmness, and overall wellness.The expanded line includes anti-cellulite creams and firming lotions, postpartum skincare through the Inthenso MOM collection, marine-based face and hair care, and innovative wearables such as Emanaleggings infused with infrared technology. Each product combines sustainably harvested GUAMseaweed with advanced cosmetic science to deliver visible results without compromising safety.Clinical studies on GUAM formulations have demonstrated improvements in skin firmness and appearance, highlighting the brand’s ongoing commitment to combining nature and technology. Core ingredients include:GUAMSeaweed – rich in minerals to support skin vitality and reduce the appearance of cellulite.Marine Clay – known for deep cleansing and exfoliation.Black Tourmaline – enhances the effects of Far Infrared Rays (FIR) to improve microcirculation.Essential Oils – such as rose, ginger, and lemon to encourage elasticity and radiance.“GUAM has always stood at the intersection of tradition and innovation,” said a spokesperson of GUAM Beauty. “By expanding our offerings, we’re able to bring spa-level treatments into people’s homes while staying true to our philosophy of sustainability and efficacy.”The brand emphasizes body-positive messaging, focusing on wellness, confidence, and care rather than quick fixes. With a growing demand for natural yet clinically backed solutions, GUAM continues to serve health-conscious consumers seeking both convenience and results.

