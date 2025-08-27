North Bay Children’s Center Debuts Bold New Vision for Early Childhood Education with New Campus Opening

Keynote Address from First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom with Opening Remarks by Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Bay Children’s Center (NBCC) proudly unveils its groundbreaking Bright Futures Campus and headquarters in Novato, a state-of-the-art, multimillion-dollar facility poised to redefine early childhood education, teacher training, and environmental learning in the United States. The vibrant new campus is now serving 175 children onsite, in addition to 450 children enrolled across NBCC’s 14 existing schools.California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will deliver keynote remarks. Novato Councilmember Mark Milberg will welcome the guests, with opening statements from Marin County Supervisor Eric Lucan, honoring this major milestone in NBCC’s 37-year journey. CA’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday will speak to the volunteer and community efforts that brought this project across the finish line. Children and dignitaries will cut the ribbon and open the campus for tours. Celebrity chef Curtis Aikins, NBCC Chef in Residence & Garden of Eatin’ Ambassador, will be doing garden-to-table cooking demonstrations involving the First Partner, NBCC’s CEO, and the children.“The North Bay Children’s Center has long been a model for early childhood education, offering access to high-quality learning and care for families from all walks of life, including a focus on teaching healthy lifestyles and environmental stewardship through nature-based play and learning. This new expansion will not only nurture and support countless local families and children but will help raise our next generation of climate leaders.”—Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner of California“Eighteen years in the making, this project will stand as a powerful example of what’s possible when the private sector, public agencies, philanthropy, and community unite around a shared mission. As we cross the finish line, we look forward to significantly increasing our childcare capacity, strengthening early learning outcomes, and creating a national model for high-quality, inclusive, and environmentally focused education.” Susan Gilmore , Founder and CEO, NBCCCampus Highlights: A Living, Breathing Model for the Future of Early EducationInnovative Learning Lab – A hub for research, training, and collaboration that elevates childcare quality across the region.Garden of Eatin’& Bountiful Gardens – Outdoor classroom, greenhouse, pavilion, and play spaces that blend health, sustainability, and nature-based learning.Climate Resilience – Designed with shaded patios, hydration stations, fruit trees, and pergolas to ensure year-round outdoor learning.Nature-Based Curriculum – Children compost, plant, recycle, and cook while families take home weekly produce—part of NBCC’s award-winning Living Curriculum.Excellence in Early Education – High-quality programs aligned with California’s state learning foundations, preparing children for kindergarten and beyond.Therapeutic Space – Specialized classroom with sensory tools and onsite therapy fosters inclusion for children of all abilities.Funding the FutureNBCC has raised $11.5 million toward its new campus, first envisioned in 2016 as a $7.5 million project but expanded to meet growing community needs, with final costs nearing $12.5 million. About 85–90% of NBCC’s revenue comes from state childcare contracts, with the remaining 10–15% from parent fees, grants, donations, and special events.“The North Bay Children’s Center is a testament to the power of community. I am lucky to be a part of this community. There is nothing we can’t do when volunteers, community members, businesses, Government, and nonprofits work together to reach a common goal in the service of others.”—Josh Fryday, GO-Serve Director and California Chief Service OfficerAbout North Bay Children’s Center: Founded in 1986 by Susan Gilmore, North Bay Children’s Center (NBCC) is a leading nonprofit providing high-quality early childhood education to 600 children across 14 sites in Marin and Sonoma counties. Serving one of the region’s most diverse populations—75% from families below the poverty line—NBCC ensures children from infancy through preschool receive exceptional care, while supporting our essential working families with critical services. In 2025, NBCC opened its new campus and headquarters, a national model for childcare, teacher training, and environmental learning.ABOUT First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom: Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California’s First Partner, is an award-winning filmmaker and leading voice on gender equality. Through her California for ALL Kids and California for ALL Women campaigns, she champions children’s health, family support, economic equity, and equal representation. She chose the title “First Partner” to promote inclusivity and highlight the importance of partnership in building a caring, representative government.

Susan Gilmre, 2025 Women's Hall of Fame

