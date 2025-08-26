Thompson Burton PLLC Partner Phillip Young Appointed Receiver in Uncle Nearest Case

Phillip Young

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey today announced that Phillip Young, a partner at the Nashville-based law firm of Thompson Burton PLLC, has been appointed as the receiver for the company. This appointment, made by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, is in connection with a loan default case. The company wants to reassure its customers, suppliers, and all interested parties that operations will continue uninterrupted.

A receivership is a court-supervised process designed to protect and preserve a company's assets and business value. The appointment of Young is a strategic and positive step to ensure the company’s future health and stability. Under the receivership, the company's day-to-day operations will continue without disruption. Production, distribution, and all business functions will proceed as usual.

“I understand that this news may raise questions, but I want to be clear that this is not a negative development for Uncle Nearest,” said Phillip Young, on behalf of the company. “Uncle Nearest’s primary goal remains unchanged: to continue producing the award-winning Tennessee whiskey that customers love and expect. I look forward to continuing the company’s strong commitment to its community, its partners, and to honoring the legacy of Nearest Green.”

“We fully support the court’s appointment of Phillip Young as receiver,” said Fawn and Keith Weaver, owners of Uncle Nearest, Inc. “Many people misunderstand receiverships, but in some cases they are a powerful tool for strengthening a company. That is the case here.”

Phillip Young, as the court-appointed receiver, will now assume full management and operational control of the company. Young will work to resolve the outstanding financial matters and position the company for a sustainable and successful future. While Young will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, Fawn Weaver will continue to own Uncle Nearest, and both Fawn Weaver and Keith Weaver will remain deeply engaged in the stewardship of the Uncle Nearest brand.

"My role is to serve as a neutral party, appointed by the court, to manage the company's affairs in a way that benefits all stakeholders," said Phillip Young. "I am confident that working with the dedicated team at Uncle Nearest, we will ensure a smooth transition and maintain the company's reputation for excellence and quality. The receivership is intended to improve relations and stabilize the business, not to make them worse. My team and I are fully committed to this mission."

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey remains focused on its core business, its employees, and its loyal customers. The company will provide updates as appropriate throughout this process.

