ENVO Drive Acquires Iconic MoonBikes, Expanding Leadership in Winter Electric Snow Mobility

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ENVO Drive Systems, a Canadian leader in Light Electric Mobility, today announced the acquisition of French MoonBikes, the world’s first ultralight electric snowbike. This milestone strengthens ENVO’s leadership in winter e-mobility, adding to its lineup of pedal-electric snowbikes and snowkarts developed over the past five years. Together, these innovations offer a zero-emission, silent, adventure-ready alternative to traditional snowmobiles.MoonBikes & ENVO Join ForcesWith this acquisition, ENVO is scaling distribution, customer support, and long-term innovation for the made-in France MoonBikes, ensuring global market expansion. Backed by ENVO’s R&D, manufacturing, support teams, and distribution partners across North America, Europe, and Asia, MoonBikes will now reach riders worldwide with reliable delivery and after-sales service.“We have come a long way, witnessing many failures in the mobility space and learning that the key to a sustainable business is recognizing and embracing the diversity and niche nature of use cases,” said Ali Kazemkhani, CEO of ENVO Drive Systems. “At ENVO, we have built an ecosystem that brings together diverse micromobility and light EV solutions under one umbrella, powered by a talented, forward-thinking team. Veemo was our first acquisition successfully navigated to the market, and MoonBikes will not be the last as we continue to advance right-sized mobility solutions with dedication to customer success.”Reinventing Winter Adventure MoonBike carries forward its signature strengths:Silent, zero-emission ride – no noise, no gas, no pollutionUltralight, compact design – Safe & easy to ride, transport, and storeDurable performance – up to 40 miles (64 km) range with dual battery option, and no maintenance cost.From Alpine prototypes to over 1,200 units sold globally, MoonBike has become a game-changer in winter sport, embraced by eco-conscious riders, resorts, and rental businesses alike.“Ten years ago, I started MoonBikes in my kitchen in the French Alps with a simple idea: reinvent snow mobility with a machine that was electric, lightweight, and fun,” said Nicolas Muron, Founder & Inventor of MoonBikes. “Today, with ENVO’s industrial capacity, service network, and North American presence, I know MoonBike is ready to carve even deeper tracks in the snow.”More Practical for Fleets, More Fun for RidersENVO will provide upgrades along with responsive, efficient service, making it practical for winter resorts, fleets, and retailers to benefit from this invention and keep it active and fun 365 days a year. Available to order now, Individual riders will also enjoy the combination of an excellent product, reasonable pricing, and comprehensive support.About ENVO Drive SystemsENVO Drive Systems is a Canadian pioneer in engineering and manufacturing Light electric mobility products, driven by the mission to “right-sizing mobility for a healthier community.” With a strong commitment to R&D, affordability, and sustainability, ENVO is establishing itself as the trusted brand for e-mobility across road, off-road, and winter environments.About MoonBikesInvented in 2018 in the French Alps and developed in partnership with Bosch, MoonBike is the world’s first electric snowbike, with over 1,200 units already deployed across more than 25 countries.

