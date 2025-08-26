QABA Expands Global Reach with Participation at SARC4 Conference in Saudi Arabia

The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board joins SARC4 to promote ethical ABA practice and professional development in Saudi Arabia.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism research and intervention will take center stage this fall as global leaders gather for the SARC4 Conference in Saudi Arabia. Among the key participants is the Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board (QABA), bringing its expertise and commitment to advancing Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) on an international scale.Representing QABA at SARC4, Michael Forsberg will present on recent advancements and initiatives in ABA, spotlighting the organization’s efforts to expand access to high-quality, evidence-based practices worldwide. In addition, Dr. Almutairi, a distinguished member of the QABA Board of Managers, will share insights as both a featured speaker and board representative, underscoring QABA’s dedication to global collaboration.As part of the conference program, QABA will also host interactive workshops designed to provide practical training on ABA applications across educational and clinical settings. These sessions will focus on practical ABA applications across educational and clinical settings, ethical practice, and strategies that professionals can integrate immediately into their work. Attendees will gain hands-on training designed to strengthen professional capacity and enhance the quality of services provided to individuals with autism and their families.The SARC4 Conference, organized in partnership with prominent institutions and organizations, will cover a wide range of critical themes. Sessions will address diagnostic challenges, the use of ABA in school systems and accommodations, the experiences of adolescents and adults with autism, and the role of psychopharmacology in treating comorbidities. Discussions will also include the perspectives of siblings of children with autism, approaches to family support and management interventions, and the unique needs of individuals with high-functioning autism.“With our participation at SARC4, we aim to contribute to meaningful global dialogue and knowledge exchange,” said a QABA representative. “QABA is committed to supporting practitioners and families worldwide by promoting ethical standards and advancing the highest quality of ABA practice.”QABA’s participation also highlights the growing demand for ABA certification in Saudi Arabia , as more practitioners seek internationally recognized credentials to serve their communities. In addition, the organization’s workshops align with the expanding availability of ABA courses in Saudi Arabia , providing valuable training opportunities for professionals across educational and clinical fields.In the sessions, participants will engage in in-depth discussions and knowledge exchange with top professionals in the field. This conference is set to play a pivotal role in shaping autism support services across the region.QABA’s involvement in SARC4 reinforces its vision of promoting international standards, professional development, and ethical ABA practice. By participating in this global gathering, QABA continues to support practitioners, families, and communities worldwide in improving outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with autism.For more information about QABA and its credentials, please visit www.qababoard.com

