McDonald’s PH Equips Employees to Achieve Success

McDonald's Philippines' recent campaign “Easy to be the Best Me” highlights the success stories of former McDonald's crew members, who have become successful in their chosen careers. One of them is award-winning international broadcast journalist Rico Hizon.

CITY OF MANILA, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ever since Chairman and master franchise holder Dr. George T. Yang opened the first store in Manila in 1981, McDonald’s Philippines has provided employment for young Filipinos as one of their first steps towards success. This is being highlighted in the “Easy Maging Best Me” (Easy to Be the Best Me) campaign that shares stories of former employees who were able to achieve their dreams.Award-winning broadcast journalist Rico Hizon was a McDonald’s crew member at its third store in Greenhills, San Juan in 1983. He worked part-time for three years, during school breaks as a high school student until college. “I applied for the training program during the summer of 1983 so that I did not have to ask for an allowance to buy the things I wanted. I was really a wonderful experience. I worked basically across all the workstations, from peeling potatoes for the fries, cleaning the toilets, mopping floors and bussing tables. I was hesitant when I was assigned to the drive-through because I was an introvert. That really opened up my personality and got me out of my shell,” Hizon recalls.He credits his McDonald’s experience as part of his success. “I learned a lot in terms of instilling a strong work ethic, discipline, consistency, and communication. It was about meeting new people, opening up, and practicing teamwork. I also learned humility, and of course, customer service.”Hizon shares that he wore his McDonald’s uniform with pride. “When I applied a lot of people were telling me that it's so hard to get into McDonald's. I filled up the application form without knowing if I was going to be accepted, so I was really proud when I got in.” He still has that same pride when he talks about his first job.“Up until now, I share my McDonald’s pride with a lot of people -- how it really formed my personality at a young age which helped me to be reporter, a local news anchor and then eventually an international broadcaster. Starting from my McDonald’s experience, I learned that success takes perseverance, staying true to your values, and taking pride in every step of your journey no matter how small it seems.”Bringing out the “Best”Hizon’s story is among the countless stories from among McDonald’s Philippines employees who learned valuable lessons and life skills on the job. With more than 800 stores across the country, McDonald’s remains committed to supporting the next generation of Filipinos towards success.From beginning McDonald’s in the country has practiced direct employment and non-contractualization, providing job security for its over 60,000 workforce. Under this arrangement, workers can focus on becoming their best selves, maximizing the tools and opportunities available to them. At present, up to 70 percent of McDonald’s current employees are working students. Given this, the company offers flexibility, particularly for those balancing their commitments at school and at work.McDonald’s also offers learning programs that provide skills that can be used throughout their professional life, whether they choose to stay at the company or take other professional paths. Its world-class and holistic learning and development curriculum enables its people to become competitive in the industry, both locally and internationally. The company also maintains a nurturing and feel-good work environment, where a culture of gratitude and camaraderie allows each worker to keep a genuine smile on their faces during their shifts.Joining Hizon in the “Easy to be the Best Me” campaign are Charlene Perdigon, one of the rising stars of Philippine volleyball and former McDonald’s Lucena crew member in 2021; Real Florido, independent filmmaker and former McDonald’s United Nations crew member in 2003; Tess Lopez, an assistant vice president at a major toy company and former McDonald’s Katipunan crew member in 1991; and Eric Castro, who started as a crew member at McDonald’s Gotesco in 1995, rising from the ranks to become an operations manager.

