Caspian One Open Data Launches FDX-Compliant Ecosystem – Unifying Canadian Credit Unions around their digital strategies

The successful go-live of a fully Financial Data Exchange (FDX) compliant, live open data solution for North America.

Empowering Canadian Credit Unions to Drive Scalable Innovation and Future-Ready Member Journeys.

This launch isn't just about technology; it's about unlocking both a new era of financial empowerment for Canadians and a competitive edge for Canadian Credit Unions.” — Lewis Poe, Chief Executive Officer at Caspian One Open Data

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caspian One Open Data (Caspian), a global leader in FinTech innovation, is proud to announce the successful go-live of a fully Financial Data Exchange (FDX) compliant, live open data solution for North America. The solution is now operational with pioneering Canadian credit unions First West and Prospera, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of open finance on the continent.“This launch isn't just about technology; it's about unlocking both a new era of financial empowerment for Canadians and a competitive edge for Canadian Credit Unions,” said Lewis Poe, Chief Executive Officer at Caspian One Open Data. “By leveraging the FDX standard and cutting-edge serverless cloud technologies, we’re enabling financial institutions to offer secure, real-time access to customer-permissioned financial data. We are laying the groundwork for a more open, innovative, and customer-centric financial ecosystem.”With partnering as a core value, Caspian developed its robust open data ecosystem platform in collaboration with DXC Technology, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This cloud-native SaaS offering is architected using serverless technology to ensure maximum scalability, security, and performance. This ecosystem is hosted and managed through DXC’s Beyond platform, a next-generation SaaS management and hosting environment designed for agility and resilience. This advanced architecture means the framework can easily scale to meet growing demand while maintaining reliable performance, offering financial institutions of all sizes a highly robust and dependable open data solution.“DXC is excited to be working with innovative FinTech providers like Caspian to accelerate their go-to-market and bring solutions to production readiness in a timely and structured way,” said Mark Perkins, Global Offering Lead, as-a-Service Solutions at DXC Technology. “The close partnership between DXC, Caspian and AWS helped to drive forward this customer-focused solution, leveraging cutting-edge delivery models and services from each company.”Charlie Sanderson, Senior Manager, Worldwide Industry ISVs at AWS added “AWS is proud to support Caspian's open data platform. Our collaboration with Caspian and DXC has enabled the customer to accelerate their FDX Open Data Ecosystem offering to market; driving incremental value to both Caspian and their customer base. This is just the beginning of what is possible, and we are excited to support Caspian's further endeavours, partnered with DXC.”Jason Chomik, Canadian Director of FDX commented, “FDX is highly encouraged to see the collaboration of two FDX members, Caspian One Open Data and AWS, leveraging the FDX standard, thereby ensuring interoperability for Consumer-Driven Banking within the Canadian financial ecosystem. We are particularly pleased by the inclusion of Credit Unions as the industry continues to advance in an interoperable manner. It is through these types of collaborations that industry stakeholders can collectively deliver enhanced financial options for all Canadians.”This collaboration and deployment provide unmatched value for financial institutions including increased performance, cost savings and sustainability advantages for the biggest and fastest-growing workloads.The platform is built on global best practices and aligned with North American standards (FDX), it ensures interoperable, secure, compliant, and member-controlled data sharing. Caspian enables credit unions to realize immediate operational savings, unlock future revenue opportunities, and remain competitive as member expectations and financial services continue to evolve.About Caspian One Open DataCaspian’s next-generation ecosystem removes the barriers to entry that helps credit unions thrive in a digital-first economy. Its ‘connect once – deploy to many’ model simplifies integration, and enables the secure participation aligned to North American FDX-standards. By connecting credit unions with a growing network of ecosystem partners, the platform supports innovative, co-created services that unlock operational efficiencies, future revenue opportunities, and deeper member value. For more information, visit www.caspian-opendata.com About DXC TechnologyDXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at www.DXC.com About FDXFinancial Data Exchange (FDX) is a non-profit organization operating in the US and Canada that is dedicated to unifying the ﬁnancial industry around a common, interoperable, royalty-free standard for secure and convenient consumer and business access to their financial data. FDX empowers users through its commitment to the development, growth, and industry-wide adoption of the FDX API, according to the principles of control, access, transparency, traceability, and security. Membership is open to financial institutions, fintech companies, financial data aggregators, consumer advocacy groups, payment networks and other industry stakeholders. For more information and to join, visit www.financialdataexchange.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.