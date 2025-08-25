Davis Designs Announces Growth & Expansion Following Founder’s Recovery

Davis Designs relaunches growth plans as founder Annie Davis celebrates being cancer-free, expanding services to help small businesses thrive.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis Designs, a Utah-based web development and marketing agency specializing in helping small to medium-sized businesses thrive online, is proud to announce its renewed focus on growth and expansion. After intentionally pausing aggressive growth and sales efforts for the past 18 months, the company is now poised to scale its services, expand its team, and welcome new clients with fresh energy and vision.The decision to slow growth was a deeply intentional one, as founder Annie Davis navigated significant health challenges throughout 2024, including multiple surgeries and a battle with cancer. Now fully cancer-free and back in good health, Annie and the Davis Designs team are eager to pick up where they left off and continue building lasting partnerships with businesses that need strong digital marketing and web development support.“This past year has taught me the value of resilience, intentionality, and community,” said Annie Davis, Founder of Davis Designs. “Now that I'm healthy and cancer-free, I think I speak for the whole team when I say that we're beyond excited to channel our newfound energy into helping other businesses grow, expand, and achieve their goals. We’re ready to hit the ground running again.”With a foundation rooted in thoughtful strategy and creative execution, Davis Designs is expanding its service offerings to include:Comprehensive web design and developmentSEO and digital marketing campaignsBranding and content creationPaid advertising and lead generation strategiesDavis Designs has already earned a reputation as a trusted partner for small and medium-sized businesses in Utah and beyond. This next phase marks a turning point for the agency as it continues to scale while staying true to its mission of delivering personalized, results-driven marketing solutions.For more information about Davis Designs and its services, visit daviscreate.com

