Davis Designs Announces Growth & Expansion Following Founder’s Recovery
Davis Designs relaunches growth plans as founder Annie Davis celebrates being cancer-free, expanding services to help small businesses thrive.
The decision to slow growth was a deeply intentional one, as founder Annie Davis navigated significant health challenges throughout 2024, including multiple surgeries and a battle with cancer. Now fully cancer-free and back in good health, Annie and the Davis Designs team are eager to pick up where they left off and continue building lasting partnerships with businesses that need strong digital marketing and web development support.
“This past year has taught me the value of resilience, intentionality, and community,” said Annie Davis, Founder of Davis Designs. “Now that I'm healthy and cancer-free, I think I speak for the whole team when I say that we're beyond excited to channel our newfound energy into helping other businesses grow, expand, and achieve their goals. We’re ready to hit the ground running again.”
With a foundation rooted in thoughtful strategy and creative execution, Davis Designs is expanding its service offerings to include:
Comprehensive web design and development
SEO and digital marketing campaigns
Branding and content creation
Paid advertising and lead generation strategies
Davis Designs has already earned a reputation as a trusted partner for small and medium-sized businesses in Utah and beyond. This next phase marks a turning point for the agency as it continues to scale while staying true to its mission of delivering personalized, results-driven marketing solutions.
For more information about Davis Designs and its services, visit daviscreate.com
