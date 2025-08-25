FWC to host 2025 Seatrout Symposium

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a seatrout symposium on Aug. 27. The all-day event will bring together stakeholders, scientists and fisheries managers for an in-depth look at the spotted seatrout fishery in Florida.

Attendees will participate in interactive discussions that will shape future management of this fishery, hear about results from an updated spotted seatrout stock assessment, explore habitat conservation and restoration efforts around the state, and gain insights on management considerations.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors, including our Double Diamond sponsor, Coastal Conservation Association of Florida.

The summit will be held at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL, 32118. To register and participate in person go to My.FWC.com/SeatroutSymposium and click the red “Seatrout Symposium Registration” button.

Those who cannot attend in person can watch on TheFloridaChannel.org. Submit comments and questions that could potentially be addressed during the symposium by emailing Marine@MyFWC.com

For more information, including an agenda and registration information, visit MyFWC.com/SeatroutSymposium.