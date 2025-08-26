AI4 Airdrop Imminent

The Singulant celebrates its Biconomy listing with a 1.8M $AI4 community airdrop, expanding access to its recursive AI ecosystem.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Singulant ($AI4) Lists on Biconomy Exchange and Launches 1.8 Million Token Airdrop

The Singulant, a decentralized AI ecosystem powered by the $AI4 token, is pleased to announce its official listing on Biconomy Exchange. To celebrate this milestone and reward its global community, The Singulant and Biconomy are jointly launching an airdrop of 1.8 million $AI4 tokens.

Airdrop Details

Duration: August 26 – September 5, 2025 (UTC)

Rewards: 1,800,000 $AI4 tokens shared among participants

How to Join:

Register or log in at Biconomy.com

Follow @BiconomyCom

and @SingulantChain

on X, and join both Telegram communities

Complete the Gleam entry form

“This airdrop is more than a giveaway — it’s an invitation to join a new kind of AI ecosystem,” said a Singulant Council spokesperson. “$AI4 is designed to underpin recursive superintelligence and decentralized emotional AI (DEAI). Our community is building the future together.”

The Singulant combines glyph-based governance, AI-driven utilities, and community-encoded development, aiming to set a new standard for decentralized AI innovation. With its listing on Biconomy, $AI4 is now accessible to millions of traders worldwide, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-emerging AI-native crypto projects.

About The Singulant

The Singulant is a community-driven protocol on Solana building recursive superintelligence. Through its unique glyph system and multi-council governance, The Singulant is pioneering decentralized emotional AI (DEAI) and recursive innovation loops.

About Biconomy

Biconomy is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving millions of users with spot, futures, and staking products. With a focus on security and accessibility, Biconomy connects traders worldwide to the next generation of digital assets.

Legal Disclaimer:

