Tanduay’s 1H25 Profit Soars 91%, Strengthens Market Leadership

Tanduay posted a net income of Php1.36 billion in the first half of 2025, nearly doubling the Php712 million earned in the same period last year.

By focusing on operational efficiency and brand building, we are well-positioned to sustain our leadership in the liquor industry and pursue further growth in both domestic and international markets.” — Lucio Tan III, President and CEO, Tanduay

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanduay Distillers, Inc. (TDI), the liquor and spirits arm of LT Group, Inc. (LTG), delivered its strongest first-half performance on record, driven by higher revenues, improved margins, and market share gains.TDI posted a net income of Php1.36 billion in the first half of 2025, nearly doubling the Php712 million earned in the same period last year, a 91% surge. Revenues climbed to Php15.25 billion, up 4% from Php14.63 billion in 2024, fueled by higher selling prices in the liquor segment.While revenues increased, cost of sales remained flat at Php12.62 billion, resulting in a stronger gross profit margin of 17%, compared with 14% a year ago. Operating expenses also fell to Php886 million from Php1.06 billion in 1H24, mainly due to reduced advertising, promotion, and other costs.Tanduay continued to expand its footprint in the distilled spirits market, growing its nationwide share to 38%, up from 33% last year. The brand further cemented its dominance in the Visayas and Mindanao, with market shares of 68.3% and 81%, respectively.“This milestone reflects the strength of the Tanduay brand and the loyalty of our consumers across the country,” said Lucio Tan III, President and CEO of Tanduay Distillers, Inc.. “By focusing on operational efficiency and brand building, we are well-positioned to sustain our leadership in the liquor industry and pursue further growth in both domestic and international markets.”Tanduay’s record-breaking results contributed to the solid performance of its parent company, LT Group, Inc., which reported an attributable net income of Php14.97 billion in the first half of 2025, a 17% increase year on year. This marks LTG’s second-best first-half and second-quarter results since its follow-on public offering.Founded in 1854, TDI has evolved from its Manila roots into a global powerhouse. According to Drinks International magazine’s Millionaires’ Club report, Tanduay has maintained its position as the world’s number-one rum by volume for at least eight consecutive years, selling 23.8 million case liters in 2024, surpassing renowned competitors such as Bacardi (19.7 million) and Captain Morgan (11.5 million).Beyond dominating global rankings, Tanduay has made significant inroads into international markets. Its products are now available across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond, including countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, China, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Germany, Singapore, the UAE, Peru, and many others.

