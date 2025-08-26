Sunoco and Velocity Logic Group Announce Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Power 'Pay with Points' at 5,200+ Sites
The partnership expands Sunoco’s loyalty program beyond Pay with Points—adding rewards stacking, and instant sign-up.
Velocity Logic’s technology enables Sunoco customers to combine multiple offers and incentives—combining cents-off-per-gallon fuel discounts and third-party partner rewards—into a single transaction, maximizing value and driving higher basket sizes. At the pump or in the store, customers can soon enroll in Sunoco’s loyalty program instantly with just a mobile phone number, eliminating friction in the sign-up process and accelerating member acquisition. Once enrolled, members are eligible to receive discounts on fuel, thanks to a seamless integration with Sunoco’s point-of-sale system.
“We’re thrilled to join forces with Sunoco to bring a seamless, modern loyalty experience to millions of consumers,” said Raymond H. Stanton, III, CEO of Velocity Logic Group. “By integrating rewards stacking and instantaneous enrollment directly at the pump—and empowering customers to pay with points in real time—we’re helping Sunoco elevate engagement, frequency, and average transaction value.”
The expanded loyalty and payment features will roll out in the coming months in select markets with plans to be available at all Sunoco sites by the end of the year.
About Velocity Logic Group
With over 50 years of heritage powering convenience and retail fuel brands, Velocity Logic Group operates a nationwide real-time technology platform that integrates seamlessly with point-of-sale systems to provide dynamic scoring, targeted promotions, and comprehensive reporting. The company’s flexible suite of solutions—spanning loyalty rewards, enrollment, loyalty cloud, “Target All” AI-engine, and “Pay with Points” platforms—has generated more than $120 million in value and processed over 1.2 billion transactions across 10,000 retail sites. For more information, visit https://velocitylogicgroup.com/.
About Sunoco LP
Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is a leading energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership operating in over 40 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Mexico. The Partnership's midstream operations include an extensive network of approximately 14,000 miles of pipeline and over 100 terminals. This critical infrastructure complements the Partnership's fuel distribution operations, which serve approximately 7,400 Sunoco and partner branded locations and additional independent dealers and commercial customers. SUN's general partner is owned by Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).
