Orbit AI launches the first truly full stack AI Platform for College Admissions

Graduating College Students Washington University in St. Louis

Orbit's AI platform is offering everything students need to find the right college, craft standout applications, and get funded.

Every student deserves the same level of strategic support that wealthy families can just pocket on a whim. Orbit AI truly democratizes college admission guidance.” — Satya Bhowmik

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbit AI announces the launch of a transformative admissions platform at findmyorbit.com, introducing a full-stack AI solution designed to make world-class college guidance accessible to every student. For most students, applying to college still feels like guesswork. Only a third of U.S. public high schools have a college counselor, and those that do often serve more than 750 students each. At the other end of the spectrum, private consultants charge upwards of $10,000, making personalized support a luxury for the few. The result is a systemic derealization of many students’ true potential: students spend months chasing “dream schools,” only to face rejection or land at a college that isn’t the right fit. Orbit AI is designed to change that. For a special offer of $99/year, students can access expert-quality guidance powered by AI. Solvi and the Right Fit Matcher : Orbit’s Guiding ForceAt the heart of Orbit AI are two products that work hand in hand. The Right Fit Matcher uses data from more than 400,000 past admits and 18 different holistic profile factors to help students find the perfect fit colleges and scholarships where they’re most likely to succeed. Unlike static lists, matching happens in real-time and adapts as the student’s goals evolve. Solvi, Orbit’s chat-based AI counselor, then becomes the student’s de facto companion. Trained on thousands of real consultant-student conversations, Solvi can answer any questions 24*7, give feedback on applications, and provide step-by-step strategy.“Our edge is in how these two work together,” said Satya Bhowmik, CEO of Orbit AI. “The Right Fit Matcher finds where students belong, and Solvi guides them throughout until that dream becomes a reality. That’s how we shift admissions from guesswork to a fair, structured path.”A Platform Built Around Student SuccessOrbit AI also brings together the tools that students and counselors usually must piece together separately. The AI Essay and AI Resume Editor provide instant, honest feedback so applications shine while preserving the student’s authentic voice. The LOR Writer helps recommenders create structured, persuasive letters that highlight the qualities admissions officers value.The Scholarship Matcher was designed to fix one of the biggest frustrations students face. Instead of dumping hundreds of generic scholarships into a list no one can realistically apply to, it produces a focused shortlist of funding opportunities that match the student’s unique background and goals.The Application Planner makes the admissions process seamless by pulling deadlines, requirements, and progress into one clear timeline integrated to your apple and google calendars. And through the Mentor Marketplace, students can connect directly with vetted current students, alumni, and admissions experts to get insider advice and personalized feedback.For schools, Orbit also offers a Counselor Dashboard, allowing educators to track students’ progress, essays, recommendations, and scholarship opportunities across their entire classrooms, helping them support more students effectively.Built by Students, for StudentsThe team behind Orbit knows this problem firsthand. The founders have lived through confusing admissions processes and seen how costly consulting shuts out deserving talent. Before launching Orbit, they had already helped more than 100+ students gain admission to their dream schools, an experience that shaped the mission to make access to education equitable. "We've seen too many brilliant students lose out because they lack access to the right guidance, and thus we want to help everyone achieve their life’s biggest dreams," says Bhowmik. "Every student deserves the same level of strategic support that wealthy families can just pocket on a whim. Orbit AI truly democratizes college admission guidance.”About Orbit AIOrbit AI was founded by alumni of Washington University in St. Louis, Duke University, Lancaster University, and IIT Guwahati who combine expertise in AI with years of college admissions consulting. The platform supports students from start to finish- matching them with best-fit schools and scholarships, guiding essays, resumes, and recommendations, and offering real-time chat with an AI counselor. Students and high schools can start using it for free at findmyorbit.com.

Orbit AI Product Demo: Revolutionizing College Applications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.