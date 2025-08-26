Mission Advancement Welcomes Steve Bult as Incoming President

He knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities our nonprofit partners face, and he shares our conviction that fundraising is about strengthening missions, not just raising dollars.” — Jennifer Lehman, CEO

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Advancement today announced that Steve Bult, current Head of School at Wheaton Academy, will join the firm as its incoming President in August 2026.Steve has led Wheaton Academy since 2018, guiding the school community through a season of growth, recognition, and strong financial health. Known for his steady, relational leadership, he has spent his career building teams, nurturing culture, and equipping people to do their best work.“Steve is not only a proven leader, but also a trusted friend and former Mission Advancement client,” said Jennifer Lehman, CEO. “He knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities our nonprofit partners face, and he shares our conviction that fundraising is about strengthening missions, not just raising dollars. We are excited to welcome him into this work.”Mission Advancement partners with nonprofits nationwide to build strong fundraising capacity and long-term sustainability. For more than twenty-five years, the firm has helped ministries, schools, and organizations raise billions of dollars in support of their missions. Known for its relationship-driven approach, Mission Advancement equips leaders to grow not only their financial resources but also their culture, people, and impact.“I have admired Mission Advancement for years,” said Bult. “Joining this team feels like a natural extension of my calling to serve Christian schools and other nonprofits. I look forward to learning alongside Jennifer, Schuyler, and the whole staff as we continue helping organizations thrive.”As Mission Advancement continues to grow, establishing distinct CEO and President roles ensures the sustainability of the leadership for years to come. Jennifer Lehman will continue as CEO and Schuyler Lehman as Founder and Chairman. Together with Steve, they will expand Mission Advancement’s capacity to help more organizations thrive.To learn more about Mission Advancement, please visit www.missionadvancement.com

